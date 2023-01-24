Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WVNews
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
WVNews
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
WVNews
Huskies 3-point barrage too much for Grafton, 85-45
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 2 North Marion made 19 3-pointers to down Grafton, 85-45 in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at NMHS Gymnasium. The Huskies (15-1) had five players fire in three or more 3-pointers as they made 19 of 44 3-point shots. NM also did damage overall from the floor, going 32 of 70 and recording 27 assists on the evening.
WVNews
West Virginia Vs Texas Tech Highlights | NCAA Men’s Basketball Jan 25, 2023
DISCLAIMER - All clips property of the NCAA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. All videos are made with the intent of promoting College Athletics. If owners would like me to delete the videos I will abide by the rules and delete the video.
WVNews
Smothering defense propels RCB past Lincoln
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd held Lincoln to just 25% shooting from the floor and got balanced scoring from its starting five en route to a 57-34 victory Friday night at RCB. Avery Childers fired in 16 points to lead the way for the Eagles, who...
WVNews
Fourth-quarter run puts Bees past Maids, 56-51
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball used a big early-fourth-quarter run keyed by 12 points, including the opening eight of the quarter from Kailee Haymond, to put away a plucky Lewis County team hampered by injury and illness, 56-51. Neither team got off to a hot start shooting the ball with the Bees building an early 12-6 lead after the first quarter with the help of the inside scoring of Morgan Cochran.
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
WVNews
Charles Barkley part of full house for Bob Huggins Fish Fry fundraiser in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The goal of the Bob Huggins Fish Fry, now in its 11th year, is simple: Help beat cancer. “We’re trying to eradicate this terrible disease. We want to build a cancer center. … No, that’s not right — we’re going to build a cancer center,” Huggins said during his remarks at Friday’s event, held at Mylan Park.
WVNews
Preston's size, defense overwhelms Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty opened in a man-to-man defense and later switched to a 1-3-1 trap. But neither scheme was able to limit the production of Preston’s Kendra Nazelrod and Emma Wilson.
WVNews
With six months to go, much work remains to host world band competition in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Organizers continue to prepare for the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) annual world championship competition, which will be held in Buckhannon from July 17-24. WAMSB is an international association dedicated to the fostering and growth of the worldwide marching band community. This is the first event held in the United States in six years and the first time it has been hosted in the Eastern United States.
WVNews
Students at Johnson Elementary dissect owl pellets to learn about adaptations, diets of owls
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourth-graders at Johnson Elementary School in Bridgeport took an in-depth look at the life of owls this week with a hands-on approach to examining their eating habits. Using owl pellets to do so, students dissected the regurgitated balls of indigestible materials and used their...
WVNews
George Earnest 'Earnie' Murphy, II
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine empowers mothers with diabetes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pregnancy brings with it a host of lifestyle changes, but for individuals living with diabetes, it can also create risk and challenges. WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine helps expectant mothers, like Daisy Greene, 37, of Morgantown, navigate those risks and challenges through monitoring and expertise.
WVNews
CEOS names 2023 Upshur County Belles
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Community Education Outreach Services has unveiled the 2023 Upshur County Belles. Sharon Stackpole is 2023 Upshur County Belle; Caroline Davis is 2023 Upshur County Junior Belle; and Teresa Smith is 2023 Upshur County Strawberry Belle.
WVNews
Third shoplifting theft leads to felony charge for Grafton, West Virginia woman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton woman has been charged with felony third-offense shoplifting and could face a prison term of 1-10 years, a fine and restitution if convicted. Jamie Lynn Haller, 42, was charged by Grafton City Patrolman Zachary Dillon for third-offense shoplifting after an incident Sunday.
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) gets new judge, prosecutor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was standing room only as family, friends, courthouse staff, law enforcement personnel, current and former judges, elected officials and attorneys gathered to watch the investiture ceremony for Judge Perri DeChristopher on Friday afternoon. “I’m humbled and honored and more than a bit emotional...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Wine Tasting hosted by the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, 2-6 p.m., Gore Luxe Lobby, 209 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg. Tickets $20, must be 21 or older to attend. Three local wineries with more than 20 wines; cigars; appetizers; music; art. Call 304-844-4397 for tickets.
Comments / 0