Chicago, IL

studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?

Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

7 Essential Fine Dining Restaurants in Chicago

By now, Chicago deep dish pizza is legendary. However, Chicago’s fine dining scene rivals even New York. With a decidedly working class history, and enclaves of progressive young people, Chicago is a city with a reputation for hard work and Midwestern hospitality – and you can see that in the legacy of its famed restaurants, from Alinea to Oriole, which are both Michelin-starred icons. Just as important as the food is the design – after all, Chicago is a famed destination for its architectural masterpieces. All you need to do is walk around the city to see what we mean.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Gold Coast restaurant, The Bellevue, to replace Tavern on Rush this spring

CHICAGO - Diners will have a new destination for food and cocktails this spring following the closure of an iconic Gold Coast restaurant last fall. The Bellevue, named after the cross street it sits on, will set up shop at 1031 N. Rush St., the former home of Tavern on Rush, according to a statement from Natalie Stanichuk, partner at Page One Public Relations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man whose home was hit by tornado says Window Depot of Chicago's repair job was shoddy

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban family's home was hit by a tornado, and then they say the company they tried to hire to do repairs went on to rip them off.The company in question is Window Depot USA of Chicago. If the name sounds familiar, that is because we have been investigating them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed out of their money.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, it really has been one thing after another for the Tancredi family. The construction they paid for was completed, but...
WOODRIDGE, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
