A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVNews
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
WVNews
Preston girls fall to Philip Barbour
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights had chances, but they just couldn’t close the gap as the Philip Barbour Colts left Kingwood with a 51-40 victory in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball action. The Knights were just 17 of 54 from the field (31.6 percent), including...
WVNews
Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
West Virginia Vs Texas Tech Highlights | NCAA Men’s Basketball Jan 25, 2023
DISCLAIMER - All clips property of the NCAA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. All videos are made with the intent of promoting College Athletics. If owners would like me to delete the videos I will abide by the rules and delete the video.
WVNews
Richard Owens resigns as head women's soccer coach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Richard Owens has resigned as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women's soccer program, the WVWC athletic department announced on Thursday. Owens resigns on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the Bobcats recorded a 6-11-1 overall record, including a 6-9-1 mark...
WVNews
South Harrison dominant in home return against Gilmer County
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — How good were the South Harrison Hawks in the first half against the Gilmer County Titans?. Try one turnover allowed, 20 turnovers forced, a 21-0 run, a 10-0 run (and two 6-0 runs for good measure), a 34-point first quarter and a 52-11 lead at the break.
WVNews
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
Harrison County Elks pizza night, 6-9 p.m., Elks building, W.Va. 58 between Anmoore and Stonewood. $10.99 for all-you can eat pizza, salad, dessert & beverages. Children under 12 free. Two giveaways. Donna, 304-677-0024.
