Boston, MA

Behind the Scenes at BU’s Photonics Center

Boston University’s Photonics Center houses some of the most sensitive scientific instruments to be found anywhere on campus, among them ion beam tools and electron microscopes. They are essential to the groundbreaking research on practical uses of light being conducted by more than 170 faculty, staff, and students who work in the building’s more than two dozen labs.
The Week Ahead: January 30 to February 5

Our new weekly feature delivers a curated list of what’s coming up around campus, Boston, the country, and the world, so you can plan ahead. This is BU Today’s new weekly feature, The Week Ahead. Its aim is to help keep you informed of what’s coming up around campus, Boston, the country, and the world, with a curated list of interesting and notable happenings.
BU’s Red-Hot Hutson Brothers Help Fuel Terriers’ Hockey Success

For freshmen Lane and Quinn, goal scoring is a family affair. There’s something special happening at Agganis Arena this year. The Boston University men’s hockey team is 17-6-0 and is nationally ranked a top-five team in various polls. In addition to pacing Hockey East in win percentage, the Terriers are averaging the second-most goals per game (4.17) in all of college hockey.
Faculty & Staff Assistance Office: a Valuable Resource for BU Employees and Their Families

Trained staff provide free and confidential counseling for personal and work-related challenges. With everything occurring in the world right now—climate disaster, mass shootings, a never-ending pandemic, and the skyrocketing cost of living, for starters—it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s true for anyone, even for adults who might already have strong coping skills and support networks.
Kate Walsh, CEO of Boston Medical Center, Leaving to Lead Massachusetts Health and Human Services Department

Veteran healthcare leader tapped by Governor Maura Healey to oversee state’s largest department; national search begins for her successor to lead Boston’s safety net hospital. Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center—the primary teaching hospital of Boston University’s Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of...
