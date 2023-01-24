Read full article on original website
Related
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
KFDM-TV
Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather
ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
cw39.com
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms
BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
Watch: Powerful Tornado Rips Through South Texas
Tornadoes are a terrifying reality for many residents of Texas. These powerful storms can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses, and put lives at risk. One of the most unsettling things about tornadoes is their unpredictability. They can form with little warning and can strike anywhere at any time. This means that residents must always be prepared for the possibility of a tornado, and know how to stay safe in the event of one.
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
12newsnow.com
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
kjas.com
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
crossroadstoday.com
"CATASTROPHIC" DAMAGE AFTER STORMS HIT TEXAS (4:00AMET)
Parts of Texas are recovering after numerous suspected tornadoes strike. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0