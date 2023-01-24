ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather

ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
ORANGE, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms

BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Watch: Powerful Tornado Rips Through South Texas

Tornadoes are a terrifying reality for many residents of Texas. These powerful storms can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses, and put lives at risk. One of the most unsettling things about tornadoes is their unpredictability. They can form with little warning and can strike anywhere at any time. This means that residents must always be prepared for the possibility of a tornado, and know how to stay safe in the event of one.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy