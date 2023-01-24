Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sets House on Fire with Empowering Alphabet-Based Speech
Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) set the House on fire over the weekend with a mic-dropping speech that took the alphabet to another level. Shortly after Kevin McCarthy finally gained enough votes for House Speaker after the 15th try, the Democratic Minority Leader wanted to peacefully but passionately transfer power before taking his seat.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
George Soros' son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers
Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to President Biden's White House as he openly meets with other Democratic politicians.
AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol
AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
New York Democrats Block Gov. Kathy Hochul's Pick For Top Judge
Progressives defeated Judge Hector LaSalle’s nomination, winning a key battle in the Democratic Party's civil war in New York.
Washington Examiner
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0