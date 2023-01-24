Newport News School Board ousts superintendent

The Newport News School Board is planning to discuss the potential approval of a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.

UPDATE: Newport News School Board votes to fire superintendent after Richneck shooting

That's according to a special meeting agenda posted on the board's website. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the NNPS administration building.

TRENDING : 4 warning signs given before Richneck Elem. teacher shot by student: Lawyer

The board will also discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.

The special meeting comes after police said a 6-year-old student shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6. Leading school board members Tuesday night to discuss a separation agreement and severance with Parker and talks of a new interim superintendent.

MORE: Richneck Elementary School assistant principal resigns: NNPS officials

"It comes in conjunction with culture and climate of our district at this time. We've heard from our administration, and we have a direction that we need to head, and at this time it sounds like our best decision" said Lisa Surles Law, the chairperson of Newport News School Board.

Surles-Law did not say if Dr. Parker, who's served as superintendent since 2018, put in for resignation before this vote. She also did not go into details about the change in direction that is underway, but Parker has been dealing with turmoil following the Richneck shooting, especially from parents and teachers.

Four of the six members of the board will have to vote to approve the separation agreement.

Parker was appointed superintendent in July 2018.