ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home. On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Saluda County woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Church

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Saluda County woman is being charged after officials say she stole thousands of dollars from her employer over a 7-year period. Sherry Kirkland, 61, was charged on January 12, after reports say she stole over $10,000 from the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Batesburg, where she held a position of trust according to a Saluda County arrest warrant.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
CAMDEN, SC
iheart.com

Lexington Students Charged Over Alleged Text Message Threats

(Lexington, SC) - Two middle school students in Lexington are accused of making threats against other students. The Carolina Springs Middle School students are accused of using an app to create a fake phone number to use when directly texting threats to others. Both students accused of making threats are...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Second woman in Aiken house fire dies from injuries

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A second woman has died after a Wednesday morning house fire that took the life of her 65-year-old mother. 35-year-old Concetta Spann died Thursday evening due to injuries she sustained in the fire at their Aldrich Street home, the Aiken County Coroner's Office confirmed. She had been hospitalized at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after the fire.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter man shot inside car, police seeking information

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was found dead inside his car Thursday, and police are asking for information to help solve the case. Sumter police say Larry Lewis Jr., 34, was found dead inside his car parked just outside of his Miller Road home at around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Officers also say Lewis had been shot.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Former SCDDSN employees charged by SLED in vulnerable adult abuse case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) employees in a vulnerable adult abuse case at Whitten Center in Clinton. The charges were announced in a press release from SLED on Jan. 26...
CLINTON, SC
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy