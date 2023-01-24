Read full article on original website
Multiple students charged following fight involving knife at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators have charged multiple students following a Wednesday afternoon fight at a local high school. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the fight happened at Richland Northeast High School during an activity period and involved seven students. Investigators said that one of...
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home. On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay...
Saluda County woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Church
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Saluda County woman is being charged after officials say she stole thousands of dollars from her employer over a 7-year period. Sherry Kirkland, 61, was charged on January 12, after reports say she stole over $10,000 from the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Batesburg, where she held a position of trust according to a Saluda County arrest warrant.
Sheriff's department called to Alvin S. Glenn by coroner's office
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department officials tell News19 that they have been requested to come to the Richland County jail by the county coroner. The sheriff's department confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Richland County Coroner's Office had requested investigators come to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
Ex-Lexington County cadet charged in crash that left man with traumatic brain injury
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's Department cadet in a crash that officers say left a man with a traumatic brain injury. Officers say 43-year-old Robert Barth Garofalo is charged with felony DUI. He was booked at the Richland County Detention Center. According...
Lexington Students Charged Over Alleged Text Message Threats
(Lexington, SC) - Two middle school students in Lexington are accused of making threats against other students. The Carolina Springs Middle School students are accused of using an app to create a fake phone number to use when directly texting threats to others. Both students accused of making threats are...
Second woman in Aiken house fire dies from injuries
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A second woman has died after a Wednesday morning house fire that took the life of her 65-year-old mother. 35-year-old Concetta Spann died Thursday evening due to injuries she sustained in the fire at their Aldrich Street home, the Aiken County Coroner's Office confirmed. She had been hospitalized at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after the fire.
Sumter man shot inside car, police seeking information
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was found dead inside his car Thursday, and police are asking for information to help solve the case. Sumter police say Larry Lewis Jr., 34, was found dead inside his car parked just outside of his Miller Road home at around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Officers also say Lewis had been shot.
Former SCDDSN employees charged by SLED in vulnerable adult abuse case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) employees in a vulnerable adult abuse case at Whitten Center in Clinton. The charges were announced in a press release from SLED on Jan. 26...
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
Antar Jeter faces charges of murder and grand larceny. He was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
