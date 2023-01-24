SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Saluda County woman is being charged after officials say she stole thousands of dollars from her employer over a 7-year period. Sherry Kirkland, 61, was charged on January 12, after reports say she stole over $10,000 from the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Batesburg, where she held a position of trust according to a Saluda County arrest warrant.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO