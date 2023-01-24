WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mainly cloudy on Saturday with snow possible south of Highway 10 during the day and into Saturday night. Accumulations will vary from a coating to 1″ from Marshfield to Stevens Point and north of Wisconsin Rapids, 1-3″ Wisconsin Rapids and Wautoma, while 3-5″ possible farther south into Necedah, Adams, and Wisconsin Dells. The highest amounts will be in southern Wisconsin, where 5-8″ of snow will fall. Hazardous travel is likely in the southern part of the state Saturday into Saturday night due to the snow. Locations to the north of Highway 10 will have considerable cloudiness on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 10s.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO