New DNR board secretary promises water quality top priority
MADISON, Wis., (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources’ new secretary says combating water pollution is his top priority. Adam Payne attended his first meeting of the DNR’s policy board Wednesday. He warned that he and the agency may not make everyone happy but he promised he...
Wisconsin DNR urges snowmobilers to make safety top priority, 5 fatalities this month
MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride as the state has already reported five fatal snowmobile crashes in January. The DNR states the loss of these five lives is nothing...
DHS Seeks ideas for $8M in opioid settlement funds
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking the public to share thoughts on how to use a second round of opioid settlement funds to provide guidance on where money should be spent to reduce harms associated with opioid use disorder. People can make their recommendations...
American Airlines to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Another way to fly from Wisconsin’s capital straight to the nation’s capital is about to take off. Starting in June, American Airlines will launch daily, non-stop flights to Washington, D.C., the Dane Co. Regional Airport revealed Thursday morning. “This is just the beginning...
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause. “There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said. Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly...
First Alert Weather: Breezy & turning much colder, snow likely south of Hwy 10 on Saturday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mainly cloudy on Saturday with snow possible south of Highway 10 during the day and into Saturday night. Accumulations will vary from a coating to 1″ from Marshfield to Stevens Point and north of Wisconsin Rapids, 1-3″ Wisconsin Rapids and Wautoma, while 3-5″ possible farther south into Necedah, Adams, and Wisconsin Dells. The highest amounts will be in southern Wisconsin, where 5-8″ of snow will fall. Hazardous travel is likely in the southern part of the state Saturday into Saturday night due to the snow. Locations to the north of Highway 10 will have considerable cloudiness on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 10s.
First Alert Weather Day Friday into Saturday: Snow followed by arctic air
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A two-part First Alert Weather Day takes effect early Friday morning through the first half of Saturday. A clipper system will first bring a round of snow to North Central Wisconsin Friday morning, causing snow-covered and slippery travel conditions for the commute to work/school. After that, a blast of arctic air will head into the region Friday night into Saturday morning and stick around for the next several days.
