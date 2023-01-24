Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Motions to Disqualify Attorney General, Dismiss Indictments Denied
A judge on Thursday denied fired Loudoun public schools superintendent Scott Ziegler’s motions to dismiss indictments against him and to disqualify the state Attorney General from prosecuting his case. Loudon County Circuit Court Judge James E. Fisher said he disagreed with attorney Erin Harrigan’s argument that Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
Inside Nova
Judge rules criminal case against ex-Loudoun schools superintendent, spokesman can continue
The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges. Both Scott Ziegler, the superintendent, and Wayde Byard, the spokesman, were indicted last year by a special...
loudounnow.com
Attorney General’s Office Responds to Ziegler’s Motions to Dismiss
The prosecutor in the case against fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler clarified he is charged for false publication for telling the School Board he had no knowledge of sexual assaults in school bathrooms when he did, and wrote his attorney’s attempts to have the case thrown out before trial have been tried before and failed.
Loudoun County man arrested on felony count in Capitol riot investigation
WASHINGTON — A Loudoun County man was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts alleging he participated in the attempt to push past a police line and enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. A criminal complaint was unsealed Wednesday against Robert William DeGregoris, of Aldie, in D.C. District...
Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old
DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday. Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.
WSET
Loudoun County man arrested for felony related to actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A Loudoun County man has been arrested for his actions during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, which disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 election. A 32-year-old man from Aldie, Robert...
Inside Nova
Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Drug Dealer Who Conspired With Wife To Sell Deadly Drugs In VA Gets Nine Years In Prison
Federal officials announced that a man who flooded parts of Virginia with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine while conspiring with his wife and two others will spend nearly a decade behind bars.Fahid Rashid, 32, of Culpeper, was sentenced this week to nine years in federal prison for his role in a…
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
Former President Of Education Association In VA Accused Of Embezzling $410K
The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been arrested for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency.Woodbridge resident Ingrid Gant, 54, is facing multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the AEA, where she was the …
fredericksburg.today
“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested
Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Antonia Zorrilla, Ashburn
Editor: I am certain that I am not alone in my outrage that 10 guns could be so easily stolen from an Ashburn firing range. I believe this is not far from a residential community, based on previous issues. Why were the firearms not secured in a safe of some...
dcnewsnow.com
Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
DC Man Who Gunned Down Father In Front Of Two Children Gets 13 Years In Prison
The Washington, DC man who murdered a father in front of his two young children in broad daylight last year will spend years behind bars, federal authorities announced.Jarell Harris, 28, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after fatally shooting 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in the 2300 block of 18th …
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
loudounnow.com
Revised County Equity Resolution Online
The final version of the “Resolution of the Board of Supervisors Regarding Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” passed on Jan. 17 and is available on the county’s website. The resolution, which first version was criticized by some board members for focusing on racial equity to...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Council Rules Out Special Election for Appointee
The Purcellville Town Council is moving ahead with its plan to keep newly appointed member Ronald Rise. Jr. in his seat for the next two years. The council on Tuesday rejected assertions that a special election would be required in November. Rise was appointed to fill the council vacancy created...
