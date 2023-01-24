Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.

