Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Ziegler Motions to Disqualify Attorney General, Dismiss Indictments Denied

A judge on Thursday denied fired Loudoun public schools superintendent Scott Ziegler’s motions to dismiss indictments against him and to disqualify the state Attorney General from prosecuting his case. Loudon County Circuit Court Judge James E. Fisher said he disagreed with attorney Erin Harrigan’s argument that Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Attorney General’s Office Responds to Ziegler’s Motions to Dismiss

The prosecutor in the case against fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler clarified he is charged for false publication for telling the School Board he had no knowledge of sexual assaults in school bathrooms when he did, and wrote his attorney’s attempts to have the case thrown out before trial have been tried before and failed.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old

DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday. Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax

Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fredericksburg.today

“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested

Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
STAFFORD, VA
cbs19news

Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
loudounnow.com

Letter: Antonia Zorrilla, Ashburn

Editor: I am certain that I am not alone in my outrage that 10 guns could be so easily stolen from an Ashburn firing range. I believe this is not far from a residential community, based on previous issues. Why were the firearms not secured in a safe of some...
ASHBURN, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV

Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
loudounnow.com

Revised County Equity Resolution Online

The final version of the “Resolution of the Board of Supervisors Regarding Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” passed on Jan. 17 and is available on the county’s website. The resolution, which first version was criticized by some board members for focusing on racial equity to...
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Council Rules Out Special Election for Appointee

The Purcellville Town Council is moving ahead with its plan to keep newly appointed member Ronald Rise. Jr. in his seat for the next two years. The council on Tuesday rejected assertions that a special election would be required in November. Rise was appointed to fill the council vacancy created...
PURCELLVILLE, VA

