Keeping your New Year's Resolutions usually comes with a price. The City of Aurora is giving people one more option to help you stick to those resolutions, without the high cost. Pickleball is one of the most competitive games you can play, especially for those whose hair is decorated in salt and pepper. "It's just awesome! It's lots of fun. I'm addicted to it. My husband will tell you that," said Mary Kay Ryan, who plays pickleball every Tuesday and Thursday at the recently opened Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse. "It's just getting to know more people and being active....

AURORA, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO