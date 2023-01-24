Read full article on original website
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
27 First News
John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
27 First News
John R. Leshinsky, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Leshinsky, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023. John was born March 13, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. and Mary Ellen Carney Leshinsky, Sr. He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a...
27 First News
Jason Michael Seinkner, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Seinkner, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 9, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Seinkner and...
27 First News
Ellison Kerber, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellison V. Kerber, 56, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Continuing Health Care, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Ellison was born February 11, 1966, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harold R. and Sandra Reali Kerber. She was a graduate...
27 First News
Patrick G. Rossi, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Rite of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for Patrick G. Rossi, 73, of Mineral Ridge. Pat passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.
27 First News
Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home. Richard was born November 23, 1940, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970. He...
27 First News
Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hospice House. Anna Marie was born July 20, 1932, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rudolphi) Petracci and was a lifelong area resident. On September 8,...
27 First News
Marie A. Rupert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Rupert, 81, transitioned from her earthly labor to her Heavenly home early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at Hospice House of The Valley. Marie was born August 23, 1941, in Lexington, North Carolina, a daughter of John Hayden and Edna Lopp Hayden. The...
27 First News
Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith. She was a graduate of South High School,...
27 First News
Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
27 First News
Paul Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Moore, 71, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side. Paul was born May 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold and Geraldine (Patton) Moore. He was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
John Clarke, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarke, 81, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas. He was born on February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of John Clarke and S. Marie Clarke-Deeley. John received his Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Tech. He spent his...
27 First News
Michael Teutsch, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Teutsch, Sr., 86, died peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Michael was born July 3, 1936, in Waltersdorf, Siebenbergergen Transylvania, now known as Romania, the son of Martin and Maria Pfingstgraef Teutsch. After their family was displaced to...
27 First News
Mary F. Wildes, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Wildes, 73, of Struthers passed away January 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George and Helen (Butler) Brooke and was a lifelong area resident. Mary is survived by her...
27 First News
Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
27 First News
Marybeth Kustelega, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Marybeth Kustelega, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1957, to John Joseph and Judith Elaine (Snyderwine) Mulrow. Marybeth is survived by her sons, Shawn Diana of...
27 First News
Peter Mitchell, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff)– Peter Mitchell, 100, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Peter Was born May 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Angelo and Mary (Giantis) Mitchell. Peter moved to Warren in 1948 and retired in 1994 from Thomas Steel...
27 First News
William Reeds, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Reeds passed on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was 77. William was born November 18, 1945 to Lula Bell Stevens. He was a steelworker and retired in 1989. He was married to Kathy Reeds until her passing. William leaves behind to cherish his memories;...
