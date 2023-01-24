ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQhS4_0kPuQELg00

CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte.

Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar.

Many say he would do anything for anyone, often offering up his restaurant’s space for community meetings and providing food for large events in the area.

“He was always so nice and always willing to jump in to help,” said Liz Millsaps Haigler, a longtime Oakhurst resident.

She would often see Gebremussie, whom many called “T,” at community meetings. Millsaps Haigler said she was proud when he moved his restaurant to the Oakhurst neighborhood from Elizabeth.

Other patrons remembered his poise and stoic persona when they entered his Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurant on Monroe Road.

“He would just greet you right away. He was just awesome,” said Crystal Crosby, a regular customer.

Crosby said Red Sea is her favorite restaurant because of the food and the atmosphere it offers, which is full of culture, music, and conversation. She said that was all thanks to Gebremussie who made it that way.

“He didn’t just touch a city, he touched continents,” she said. “I loved him. We all loved him.”

Gebremussie’s wife told Channel 9 that he died after a car crash on Jan. 6 on East Independence Boulevard while on the way to his restaurant from Sam’s Club.

She said she knew something was wrong when she got a call from a group that had reserved a table for lunch. There was nobody at the restaurant to let the customers in.

After going to the restaurant and seating the customers, she told her daughter to start calling local hospitals. Staff from one of the hospitals called them back and said Gebremussie was there after a bad wreck.

Gebremussie’s wife said they went to the hospital and were with him when he took his final breath.

It’s a tragedy his family and patrons are still grappling with.

“I mean, it’s heartbreaking,” said Crosby.

“It’s tough because he was the face of the restaurant,” Millsaps Haigler added.

Millsaps Haigler got to know Gebremussie and helped him write a biography for a local publication, she said.

Millsaps Haigler said he immigrated to the U.S. in the 1990s and arrived in Charlotte in 1999. Two years later, he opened Red Sea in Elizabeth in 2001 before moving it years later to Monroe Road.

With perseverance and a hard-work ethic, Millsaps Haigler said Gebremussie lived out the American dream.

Now, she and others in the community are keeping that dream alive and are rallying around his wife and children who plan to continue operating the restaurant in Gebremussie’s honor.

“His family would really appreciate it if you came and dined with them again,” Millsaps Haigler said.

There’s a GoFundMe page that was created to support his family.

VIDEO: ‘We’ve been here 30 years’: Restaurants continue to struggle post-pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fNHL_0kPuQELg00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral

Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Meck County woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NCSHP: Gaston County crash leaves High Shoals woman dead

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after a car crash Monday morning in Gaston County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened on White Jenkins Road. The driver, Kayla Hicks, 29, from High Shoals, N.C., was driving south when she ran off the road to the right striking a driveway culvert, mailbox and overturned.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Colombian bakery is family affair

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Tucked in a strip mall in Matthews is a cozy, traditional Colombian bakery. Sonia Marin and Orly Montoya own and operate La Panaderia Colombian Bread Shop at 11229 E. Independence Blvd. The business is a family affair. “It’s great, it is family,” Montoya said. “She is...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
southernhomemagazine.com

Designer Mary Tobias Miller Brings Breath of Fresh Air to Charlotte Home

Mary Tobias Miller loves a good design challenge. So when her clients reached out to her about their new home in the Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, Miller was not intimidated by the home’s eyesore of an interior. “The home was heavy and dark with an Asian flair, and just about every room featured oversized cornice boards that made each space feel even darker,” the designer says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat

We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart

NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
DALLAS, NC
WBTV

Concord man wins $200,000 day before wife’s birthday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game. He said winning such an amazing prize the day before her birthday made it even more special. “It was...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
148K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy