Plane makes emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A small plane has landed on I-985NB a couple miles north of the I-85N split between Suwanee and Buford.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 4:13 p.m.

The plane is currently surrounded by emergency vehicles and HAZMAT units. The HAZMAT units are removing fuel from the plane before it can be moved.

Both lanes are completely shut down north of I-85, near Buford Drive (Exit 4).

Take I-85, Satellite Blvd, or Peachtree Industrial for alternative routes.

The cab of the plane appears to be fully intact.

There are no reports of a fire or injuries. The FAA said a pilot and passenger were on board.

Georgia State Patrol is also on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

