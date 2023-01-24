Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Uplifting Women and Mothers with ANYA
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs a woman can have. Aubrey Grossen, the founder of ANYA (A New You Again) talked with us about what her program does for women’s and mothers’ mental health. Aubrey struggled...
ABC 4
Local Boxing Club Helps Troubled Teens Find Purpose
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Boxing is one of the oldest sports still around today, going back almost 5,000 years, and has become more popular than ever in recent years. Joe Bish, owner of the Die Standing boxing club in Salt Lake City, joined us to talk about his gym and brought some of his students with him to talk about their success and demonstrate their skills.
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
BYU Newsnet
New Provo hangout provides unique atmosphere, supports new businesses
The Social, located in an underground space in the Provo Towne Centre, provides a new place for college-age students to hang out, study and socialize — helping promote local food start-ups along the way. The Social opened to the public in November 2022 with the goal to shake up...
Opinion: Even in optimal conditions, nobody can tell what’s on our state flag
Our state seal should not be our state flag. A new design will allow people to recognize the symbols, even from a distance. Read more here.
ABC 4
Best emergency product for when you are stuck in the middle of no where!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Maybe you’re ready for an adventure this weekend. Imagine exploring the outdoors in an UTV, taking in the beautiful views of our state, but what happens when the unexpected occurs? Flat tire or an accident can leave you stranded and in need of assistance, but Safe Sled can help take some of that stress out of an emergency situation. Bryan Caldwell, Safe Sled Owner and Creator, joined us in the studio to dish on this handy piece of emergency equipment.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
The Most Oreo Oreo is causing the cookie world to crumble with joy
SALT LAKE CITY — The Most Oreo Oreo is literally the most Oreo Oreo that cookie lovers will find as it is literally an Oreo-stuffed Oreo. While The Most Oreo Oreo looks like a massively stuffed Oreo, there's actually little bits of real Oreo grind mixed inside the white cream.
ABC 4
New exciting rides guaranteed to spark your imagination are now available at Disneyland!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Disneyland has a fun opportunity coming up at their Resort next month. With the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, you will want to visit!. Come celebrate 100 years of...
ABC 4
Voice of the Vanishing: Protecting Endangered Animals With the Power of Fashion
PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the last 10 years, over 160 species have been declared extinct by the IUCN, and even more are currently endangered. Jared Turner, founder of the non-profit organization Voice of the Vanishing, is trying to help these endangered animals and prevent their extinction.
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
ABC 4
This event isn’t by chance but you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today we have Karla Edinger from Serendipity Event Designer and Venue on our show to talk about some of the exciting things she can do to spice up your event or wedding!. Are you planning your wedding and not sure exactly...
Music advice from the Indigo Girls — and why they love Utah so much
Are the Indigo Girls at Sundance? Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls are the subjects of the Sundance documentary “It’s Only Life After All.”
ABC 4
Cruise tips for first time cruisers
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Summer is on its way and now is the time to book all summer cruises. Cruising is a great way to travel the world and try out different locations to see if you would want to spend a week there or not. Another great thing about cruising is that they provide so many different options. Ranging from family cruises to adult only cruises. It provides a personalized vacation that guarantees a great time.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
KSLTV
AmeriGas customers nationwide Get Gephardt after waiting weeks for propane
SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine having no heat in your home, even though you requested propane weeks, even months, ago. It’s happening to people across the country, with many reaching out to Get Gephardt after our initial investigation into AmeriGas. The stories were the same: promises of deliveries,...
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
ksl.com
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years
SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
Another United States Golf Association national championship is coming to Utah — in 2034
A second United States Golf Association championship event is coming to Utah — the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2034
Comments / 0