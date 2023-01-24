Read full article on original website
Face Plant
2d ago
Doesn't surprise me....illegals from over 150 countries are strolling into this country, being 'invited' by a possibly corrupt President!! Lord knows what diseases they carry. We must stop this invasion!!!
4
Clock Tower Schools will reopen Glen Mills with additional oversight, says DHS
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has reached a settlement agreement with the Clock Tower Schools, clearing the way for the entity to operate at the site of the former Glen Mills Schools.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Person tests positive for tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in Delaware County
The Delaware County Health Department says a person at Penn Wood Middle School has tested positive for tuberculosis.
How contagious is tuberculosis? Health director explains after positive case in Delco SD
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone from the William Penn School District in Delaware County tested positive for tuberculosis. Now, the health department is trying to identify exactly who was exposed. Parents of Penn Wood Middle School students in Darby have more questions than answers after the school reported a case of tuberculosis."Very alarming," one parent said. "They don't know who it is or what's going on. They just said someone there got it," a man said. "The public at large is not at risk," Delaware County health director Melissa Lyon said. . Lyon said her office was notified about the case over the weekend. "So right...
Delaware County making significant gains in reducing prison population
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County is gaining significant ground in reducing its prison population as it continues to push forward with criminal justice reform initiatives.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
4 taken to hospitals after chemical incident at Cecil County YMCA pool
The Cecil County YMCA says they have reopened their pool after a chemical incident sent four people to the hospital yesterday.
Camden County Sheriff becomes first Black president of N.J. sheriffs’ association
Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson was amazed when he was informed that he would be the first African American president of the Sheriffs’ Association of New Jersey. Then he thought about the history of sheriffs in the Garden State and the number of Black sheriffs there are.
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Tobacco control in the Delaware Valley improves slightly, but funding falls short
Fewer people today smoke traditional tobacco cigarettes compared to a decade or two ago, and that number continues to decline. But smoking tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States, and electronic cigarettes keep nicotine addictions alive. A new report shows that states are making...
Man Boards School Bus, Touches Girl In Chester County: Officials
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who boarded a Coatesville school bus and touched a student early Thursday, Jan. 26.The man got on the bus that had stopped to pick up students around 6:50 a.m. at E. Chestnut and N. 6th streets, sat next to a girl and inappropriately touch…
Philadelphia School District joins building trades unions to offer apprenticeship training
The Philadelphia School District and the building trades unions are joining together in an effort to offer pre-apprenticeship training to high school students. The hope is the opportunity could lead to a lifelong career in a job that could pay six figures. The effort is starting in the form of...
WBOC
Tensions Run High at Dover Special Council Meeting
DOVER, Del.- City council met Thursday night to discuss a proposed loitering ordinance. With emotions running high and different perspectives in play, a decision still remains uncertain. Dover neighbors packed the council chambers during the special meeting, voicing their concerns over the city's proposed loitering ordinance. While opinions varied, one...
Lawmakers appeal ruling on legality of impeaching Philly DA
Republican state lawmakers on Thursday filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, hoping to preserve elements of their impeachment case against an elected progressive Philadelphia prosecutor. The appeal asks the state’s highest court to review last month’s decision regarding the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment and trial of Democratic...
Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds
The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found. Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27. The charges...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
