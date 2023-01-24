ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 1

Face Plant
2d ago

Doesn't surprise me....illegals from over 150 countries are strolling into this country, being 'invited' by a possibly corrupt President!! Lord knows what diseases they carry. We must stop this invasion!!!

Reply
4
Related
WHYY

Clock Tower Schools will reopen Glen Mills with additional oversight, says DHS

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has reached a settlement agreement with the Clock Tower Schools, clearing the way for the entity to operate at the site of the former Glen Mills Schools.
GLEN MILLS, PA
CBS Philly

How contagious is tuberculosis? Health director explains after positive case in Delco SD

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone from the William Penn School District in Delaware County tested positive for tuberculosis. Now, the health department is trying to identify exactly who was exposed. Parents of Penn Wood Middle School students in Darby have more questions than answers after the school reported a case of tuberculosis."Very alarming," one parent said. "They don't know who it is or what's going on. They just said someone there got it," a man said. "The public at large is not at risk," Delaware County health director Melissa Lyon said. . Lyon said her office was notified about the case over the weekend. "So right...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Tensions Run High at Dover Special Council Meeting

DOVER, Del.- City council met Thursday night to discuss a proposed loitering ordinance. With emotions running high and different perspectives in play, a decision still remains uncertain. Dover neighbors packed the council chambers during the special meeting, voicing their concerns over the city's proposed loitering ordinance. While opinions varied, one...
DOVER, DE
WHYY

Lawmakers appeal ruling on legality of impeaching Philly DA

Republican state lawmakers on Thursday filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, hoping to preserve elements of their impeachment case against an elected progressive Philadelphia prosecutor. The appeal asks the state’s highest court to review last month’s decision regarding the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment and trial of Democratic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds

The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found. Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27. The charges...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy