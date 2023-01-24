Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County approves Road and Bridge truck purchase, 911 emergency programs
The Lyon County Commission approved a third truck purchase for Lyon County Road and Bridge, after long delays caused the county to cancel previous purchases. Commissioners approved a quote from Longbine Autoplaza on a 2023 Silverado 2500 HD 4WD crew cab pickup truck for $52,00.
Emporia gazette.com
Area school sports roundup - Lyon County League Tournament Jan. 26
It was consolation night at the Lyon County League basketball tournament Thursday, and Hartford High School was the only area team in play.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County League Tourney underway, Madison girls and boys advance to semi-finals
Both Madison teams made quick and easy work of their first-round opponents at the 102nd annual Lyon County League Tournament being held at White Auditorium in Emporia. The No. 4 girls kicked the tournament off on Monday at 4:00 as they took on the No. 6 ranked SCC Titans. The first match-up with the Titans earlier in the season was a close contest until the Bulldogs finally pulled away in the final quarter.
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
Emporia gazette.com
Outlying areas saw more snow; sun coming back
Final reports from the Tuesday night storm across Lyon County show higher than expected snowfall in some places. A resident reported 3.5 inches of snow seven miles west-southwest of Reading. A station five miles southeast of Emporia had 3.2 inches, while 2.5 inches fell five miles south-southeast of Bushong.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Stanton St. water main break repaired
Water has been restored after city crews completed work on a water main break in the 1300 block of Stanton Thursday afternoon. According to the City of Emporia, water was turned off for residents and businesses on Stanton St. from 12th Ave. to 15th Ave. while crews worked to repair the water main.
KVOE
WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project
The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County COVID count doubles
Lyon County returned to the coronavirus “high” zone Wednesday, with Greenwood County joining it. The Kansas Department of health and Environment's weekly report showed Lyon Counties had 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending last Friday. That's a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Chamber annual meeting celebrates local business, tourism
It was all about the value tourism adds to the local economy at Saturday’s Chase County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Chamber Executive Director Toni Schneider hosted an engaged group of civic-minded citizens and special guest speaker Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism, for the luncheon event. “I love...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls basketball advances to Glacier’s Edge championship
A layup by Lexsey DeWitt with four seconds remaining gave the Emporia High School girls basketball team a 53-52 win over Wichita Heights in the Glacier’s Edge semifinal on Friday night. Trailing by one point, Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey called a timeout. Emporia inbounded the ball and DeWitt...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia bowling teams finish second at first home triangular
The Emporia High School bowling teams both finished second at their first home meet of the season at Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon – a triangular with Andover and Seaman. The girls finished with a score of 2,111 behind champion Seaman. Two Lady Spartans finished top five: Brittany...
KVOE
Lyon County fentanyl distribution case moving towards trial
Potential trial dates are now on the docket in Lyon County’s first significant case of illegal fentanyl distribution. Following a hearing Thursday, Terry Don Cummings was set for trial to possibly start March 20, April 10 or May 1, depending on the results of a status hearing March 15. Judge Lee Fowler is presiding over this case.
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions improve after 1-4 inches of snowfall areawide
Travel conditions are improving across the KVOE listening area after light snowfall. The KVOE studios got 1.5 inches of snowfall Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other totals:. *Ninth and Lawrence: 1.5 inches snow. *10th and Weaver: 2 inches snow. *Southeast Emporia: 3.2 inches snow. *Burlingame: 2 inches snow. *Burlington: 2.5...
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Emporia gazette.com
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia
The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
Emporia gazette.com
Annie R. Clark
Annie R. Clark, 84, died January 14, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Cottonwood Falls. She w…
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
Comments / 0