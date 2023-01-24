Both Madison teams made quick and easy work of their first-round opponents at the 102nd annual Lyon County League Tournament being held at White Auditorium in Emporia. The No. 4 girls kicked the tournament off on Monday at 4:00 as they took on the No. 6 ranked SCC Titans. The first match-up with the Titans earlier in the season was a close contest until the Bulldogs finally pulled away in the final quarter.

MADISON, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO