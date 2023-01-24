Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
3 moves the Carolina Panthers should make after hiring Frank Reich
The Carolina Panthers became the first NFL team this cycle to hire a head coach, naming Frank Reich as the
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida for racial slur lands HBCU opportunity
Former Penn State quarterback commit Marcus Stokes’ most recent college offer is probably not one most folks saw coming. Because Stokes reportedly claimed an offer from Albany State, a Division II HBCU program. That’s interesting because the four-star 2023 prospect, who backed off his commitment to Penn State and...
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
Former Penn State wide receivers coach, Michigan assistant Josh Gattis fired at Miami
On Monday, Penn State hired Marques Hagans to be its new wide receivers coach. But when James Franklin parted ways with former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, there was speculation — and perhaps a bit of hope from Miami fans — that a familiar face might return to Happy Valley.
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that. Neither player is on the practice report. Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18...
Cowboys Keeping Kellen Moore as Panthers Hire Coach Frank Reich?
It‘s Frank Reich for the Carolina job. So the Cowboys' Kellen Moore is still with Dallas.
Why Penn State moved on from Taylor Stubblefield; Bill O’Brien finds a new home: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders share their thoughts on why Taylor Stubblefield is no longer at Penn State on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Plus, former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien is back in the NFL with an old friend. And Jones explains why the...
NFL coach Frank Reich has a new job in a very familiar city
Frank Reich is the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Reich once played for the NFL and attended seminary.
Report: Panthers HC Frank Reich targeting Vic Fangio for DC job
Frank Reich may not be the only man making his return to the Carolina Panthers next season. As reported by CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson on Friday night, a reunion between the Panthers and Vic Fangio is gaining some steam. Fangio served as the franchise’s first-ever defensive coordinator from 1995 to 1998.
