Brevard County, FL

click orlando

First meeting of Brevard schools discipline committee reviews policy, proposes changes

VIERA, Fla. – The interim superintendent, the Brevard County’s teachers union and school principals made up the first meeting of the district’s new committee on student discipline. Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci proposed stronger consequences for physical aggression. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida

The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dies at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Harvey L. Massey — who founded, led and later retired from the well-known Central Florida pest control company of his namesake — has died, according to Massey Services, Inc. Massey, a long-time resident of Winter Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, a news...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
ORLANDO, FL

