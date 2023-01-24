Read full article on original website
First meeting of Brevard schools discipline committee reviews policy, proposes changes
VIERA, Fla. – The interim superintendent, the Brevard County’s teachers union and school principals made up the first meeting of the district’s new committee on student discipline. Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci proposed stronger consequences for physical aggression. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon...
Orange County schools team up with doctors, first responders to teach CPR
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools teamed up with doctors and first responders to teach students CPR on Thursday. Dr. Gul Dadlani is the Chief of Cardiology at Nemours Children’s Health. He said he’s excited to teach kids in the Orange County school district a life-saving skill like CPR.
Ron DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
‘All clear’ given after student’s threat puts Deltona Middle School on lockdown, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County middle school is all clear following a lockdown Wednesday because a student phoned in a threat, according to the school district and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deltona Middle School was placed in a secure hold after a student threatened to...
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police were in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida
The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dies at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Harvey L. Massey — who founded, led and later retired from the well-known Central Florida pest control company of his namesake — has died, according to Massey Services, Inc. Massey, a long-time resident of Winter Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, a news...
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
Vehicle fire shuts down Florida’s Turnpike southbound lanes in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike are closed in Orange County because a vehicle on fire, Wednesday. A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows the highway shut down before Mile Marker 270 near the State Road 50 exit. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new...
1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for narcotics trafficking, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the search warrant was...
Osceola County corrections officer arrested on domestic violence charge, sheriff’s officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County corrections officer facing a domestic violence charge is accused of pushing a woman and holding her down against her will on the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Diaz, who was hired at Osceola...
Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.
Brevard Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed as deputies served narcotics warrant
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed by the county’s SWAT Team as they served a narcotics warrant on Wednesday. Investigators announced Thursday that 59-year-old Kenneth Lassiter of Melbourne Beach was shot and killed inside a home...
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
Train engineer accused in death of former Osceola teen football star
The engineer of a train in Maryland is now charged in the death of a teenage football star with ties to Central Florida. Lamar Patterson was killed nearly a year ago when his vehicle collided with the train. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a...
Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
