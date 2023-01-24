Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO