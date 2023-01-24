Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board renews 5 charter schools, overruling superintendent on 2
After lengthy debate Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed to renew five charter schools in Baton Rouge, in two cases overriding the recommendations to close the schools. The charters for all five schools were set to expire at the end of this school year. Now, they will...
5 Baton Rouge charter schools granted second chance to make improvements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Louisiana charter schools were up for a routine renewal with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. According to board members, two of those schools are doing poorly. The scores dropped during COVID at lots of schools. Now, these charter schools are below what their contracts expect of them.
theadvocate.com
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish councilman announces candidacy for state representative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish councilman says he’s running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Shane Mack, who has served eight years on the parish council, announced he will be running for state representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman...
SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon for about 40 minutes. School Resource Officers (SROs) did not find a gun during their search, but according to EBR schools director of communication Ben Lemoine, it was discovered that a female student had a knife in her backpack.
City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Livingston Parish airport plans downsized amid funding challenges
With plans downsized, permits for the new Livingston Parish airport were resubmitted this month with the Army Corp of Engineers, and proponents are hoping construction can begin this spring. “The original plan was looking for the airport to be built at a larger scale,” says Delia Taylor, chair of the...
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
wwno.org
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
wbrz.com
Dysfunction at DCFS: Employee retired under cloud of controversy, rehired with pay raise
BATON ROUGE - The assistant secretary in charge of child welfare at the Department of Children and Family Services announced her abrupt retirement last year when two kids died months apart from a fentanyl overdose. Fast forward a few short weeks, and the WBRZ Investigative Unit found she's been rehired and earning more per hour than when she retired.
brproud.com
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man
Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorneys for three of the four men facing rape charges after an LSU student was fatally struck by a car say security and cell phone video from the night of the crash will prove that their clients are innocent. In a joint news conference on...
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
brproud.com
Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
wbrz.com
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
