ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon for about 40 minutes. School Resource Officers (SROs) did not find a gun during their search, but according to EBR schools director of communication Ben Lemoine, it was discovered that a female student had a knife in her backpack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish airport plans downsized amid funding challenges

With plans downsized, permits for the new Livingston Parish airport were resubmitted this month with the Army Corp of Engineers, and proponents are hoping construction can begin this spring. “The original plan was looking for the airport to be built at a larger scale,” says Delia Taylor, chair of the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man

Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy