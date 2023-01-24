ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Free tax filing assistance available at 24 locations in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Thursday marked the start of the 2023 tax season. El Pasoans who are filing this year can receive free tax preparation services. Internal Revenue Service certified and trained volunteers will assist individuals at more than 24 locations throughout the city with services in English and Spanish.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Street remains blocked off during delayed demolition project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The demolition project at a downtown El Paso building is delayed due to hazardous material. The area and roadways near 324 El Paso Street have been closed since it burned on December 12, 2022. Crews blocked off the area during demolition, which was expected...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas Department of Public Safety explains proactive measures taken at the southern border

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX

