Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces to hold public meeting for University Avenue water line project
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces will hold a meeting for the public about the University Avenue water line project and Mill Overlay Improvements Project. The meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Senate Chambers Room 302 at Corbett Center...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police hosts recruiting event in El Paso, host physical fitness testing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place in El Paso on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place located at 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4...
KFOX 14
El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
KFOX 14
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso awarded grant to educate migrant farmworkers on health effects of pesticide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $30,000 grant to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for the Farmworkers Pesticide Use Protection Project. The project will educate migrant farmworkers and their families on the health effects and safe use of pesticides...
KFOX 14
Civilians, law enforcement pay final respects to late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
KFOX 14
Heritage, history program at El Paso County Coliseum showcases hidden histories of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final tour of a Heritage and History program in El Paso wraps up next week. Corazón, Historia, y Raíces will come to an end at the El Paso County Coliseum. The program celebrates moments in El Paso history that may have...
KFOX 14
Free tax filing assistance available at 24 locations in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Thursday marked the start of the 2023 tax season. El Pasoans who are filing this year can receive free tax preparation services. Internal Revenue Service certified and trained volunteers will assist individuals at more than 24 locations throughout the city with services in English and Spanish.
KFOX 14
El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
KFOX 14
Temporary road closures for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen tribute, funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The tribute and funeral for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will impact the roadways Thursday and Friday. A tribute for Allen is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in downtown El Paso. The...
KFOX 14
Star on the Mountain to be lit in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Star on the Mountain will be lit Thursday and Friday in honor of the late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The El Paso Chamber made the announcement. Officials with the El Paso Chamber said they are mourning the passing of Allen but...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water claims pipeline device caused sinkhole in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole that damaged a woman's car was caused by device that failed. A sinkhole opened up along Feliz Place in south-central El Paso Tuesday. A coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed and caused the water main to leak,...
KFOX 14
El Paso Street remains blocked off during delayed demolition project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The demolition project at a downtown El Paso building is delayed due to hazardous material. The area and roadways near 324 El Paso Street have been closed since it burned on December 12, 2022. Crews blocked off the area during demolition, which was expected...
KFOX 14
Firefighters respond to fire at Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in west El Paso Friday night. The fire broke out at the Valley Super Market on north Resler Drive near Redd Road, fire dispatch said. A call for a fire was received around 8:34 p.m.,...
KFOX 14
El Paso Arts students showcase talents for universities and colleges at Portfolio Day
El PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Art students citywide had a chance to meet with college professionals at this year's Sun City Portfolio Day. The event gives talented students from public, private and charter schools to show off their artwork. Any form of art is welcomed, according to Candice Printz,...
KFOX 14
'There will never be another Greg Allen': City holds tribute for fallen police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tribute for the late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen was held Thursday evening. More than 100 people showed up to pay their respects as Allen was lying-in-state at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. The remembrance ceremony started when Allen's casket was...
KFOX 14
'He holds a piece of our heart:' El Pasoans mourn loss of police chief at tribute
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More than 100 people from across El Paso, the state of Texas, and the country honored late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen at the convention center Thursday. Law enforcement officers, family members, friends, and other El Pasoans filled a large room where they...
KFOX 14
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
KFOX 14
Texas Department of Public Safety explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
Comments / 0