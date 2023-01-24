Read full article on original website
CCH Patient Access Center to go online Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County Health has announced a streamlined effort to make it easier to access hospital services. On Feb. 1, CCH will bring its new Patient Access Center online; a service that makes things like registration, scheduling, insurance verification, appointment reminders, and co-payment collection accessible by calling a single number.
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
(PHOTOS) Campbell officials will present goals at meeting Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can hear updates from several government entities at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 meeting at Gillette College, 300 W. Sinclair St., Gillette. The meeting will take place in the college’s Technical Education Center. The 2023 Vision Dinner will begin with a 5:30 p.m....
Gillette Office of Economic Transformation to hold town hall Feb. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can learn more about the Gillette College Foundation’s Office of Economic Transformation at an upcoming town hall. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pronghorn Center Flex Space, 3807 College Drive, Gillette. Office representatives Rusty Bell and...
400 Campbell children sign up for Imagination Library
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Imagination Library of Campbell County Project Coordinators Riley Dilts and Emily Haefele said in a Jan. 26 PRECorp Foundation news release that about 400 Campbell County children signed up for the program in late 2022. Dilts and Haefele launched the local contingent of the national Dolly...
GCCD financials set to carry college through September
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s newest community college can breathe a little easier with financial forecasts reportedly indicating funding levels that will carry the institution through September. According to Dr. Anne Larsen, vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer, the Gillette Community College District ended December 2022...
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
Campbell County Health trustee Kristina Leslie resigns; applications open to fill role
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Board Trustee Kristina Leslie has submitted her resignation, which has been accepted by Board Chairman Alan Stuber. “It was a great pleasure to work with Ms. Leslie and we thank her for all her contributions to the Quality and Safety, Board Scholarship, and Community Behavioral Health Steering Committee,” Stuber said. “Her knowledge and experience in the behavior health clinical setting will be irreplaceable.”
Rockpile postpones lecture on Edward Gillette to Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum has postponed Museum at the Bighorns Collections Manager Jessica Salzman’s presentation on the life of Edward Gillette. The event was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 26. “Our main priority is the safety of our speaker and guests, so due to...
(PHOTOS) Art appreciators choose favorite works in Gillette nonprofit’s contest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — This evening, art enthusiasts mingled and reviewed art from across the country that adorned AVA Community Art Center’s walls in Gillette. The show featured themes of nature landscapes, animals, cowboy culture, still life and more. Mediums included sculpture, paintings, pen, fiber, print and photography. In...
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 26, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the...
Gillette College hires head coaches for basketball, soccer
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette Community College District’s athletic program is getting back on its feet with the district announcing Friday the hiring of three head coaches. As of Jan. 27, Shawn Neary, Alex Machin, and Liz Lewis will now lead GCCD’s men’s basketball, soccer, and women’s basketball...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Stalking, Jan. 25, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers will cite a...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
(PHOTOS) Wagonwheel kindergarteners lend musical talents to ‘Snowmen at Night’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wagonwheel Elementary kindergarten students sang and danced tonight at CAM-PLEX to perform “Snowmen at Night.”. They performed 10 songs from the book, which was written and illustrated by Carolyn and Mark Buehner. Music teacher Sonja Brue directed the performance, with assistance from accompanist Diana Larson...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Jan. 24, Edison Avenue, CCSO. A 20-year-old woman on Edison...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Stabbing case bound over to District Court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two people allegedly involved in a January stabbing incident have been bound over to District Court, one for attempted murder and the other for accessory after the fact. Nyla Lucas is charged with attempted second-degree murder while Kashon Dyer has been charged as an accessory to...
