KFOX 14
El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
KFOX 14
2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso awarded grant to educate migrant farmworkers on health effects of pesticide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $30,000 grant to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for the Farmworkers Pesticide Use Protection Project. The project will educate migrant farmworkers and their families on the health effects and safe use of pesticides...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police hosts recruiting event in El Paso, host physical fitness testing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place in El Paso on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place located at 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4...
KFOX 14
Civilians, law enforcement pay final respects to late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
KFOX 14
Nurses rally in El Paso for safer staffing, nurse-to-patient ratio standards
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nurses from Las Palmas Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence participated in a rally for safer staffing Thursday. The rally outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus was one of several that were held across the country by members of the National Nurses United union and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.
KFOX 14
El Paso Water claims pipeline device caused sinkhole in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole that damaged a woman's car was caused by device that failed. A sinkhole opened up along Feliz Place in south-central El Paso Tuesday. A coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed and caused the water main to leak,...
KFOX 14
'There will never be another Greg Allen': City holds tribute for fallen police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tribute for the late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen was held Thursday evening. More than 100 people showed up to pay their respects as Allen was lying-in-state at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. The remembrance ceremony started when Allen's casket was...
KFOX 14
Star on the Mountain to be lit in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Star on the Mountain will be lit Thursday and Friday in honor of the late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The El Paso Chamber made the announcement. Officials with the El Paso Chamber said they are mourning the passing of Allen but...
KFOX 14
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
KFOX 14
El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
KFOX 14
Heritage, history program at El Paso County Coliseum showcases hidden histories of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final tour of a Heritage and History program in El Paso wraps up next week. Corazón, Historia, y Raíces will come to an end at the El Paso County Coliseum. The program celebrates moments in El Paso history that may have...
KFOX 14
El Paso Arts students showcase talents for universities and colleges at Portfolio Day
El PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Art students citywide had a chance to meet with college professionals at this year's Sun City Portfolio Day. The event gives talented students from public, private and charter schools to show off their artwork. Any form of art is welcomed, according to Candice Printz,...
KFOX 14
El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces to hold public meeting for University Avenue water line project
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces will hold a meeting for the public about the University Avenue water line project and Mill Overlay Improvements Project. The meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Senate Chambers Room 302 at Corbett Center...
KFOX 14
Will a 4-day school week hurt or help students?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters, nurses and police officers do it. They work four days and then have three days off. At least 41 school districts in Texas are on four-day school weeks. Many smaller school districts are adopting this schedule. The San Elizario school district is the...
KFOX 14
'He holds a piece of our heart:' El Pasoans mourn loss of police chief at tribute
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More than 100 people from across El Paso, the state of Texas, and the country honored late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen at the convention center Thursday. Law enforcement officers, family members, friends, and other El Pasoans filled a large room where they...
KFOX 14
More than 500 pounds of hard drugs seized at El Paso ports of entry since start of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have seized 327.78 pounds of methamphetamine, 139.81 pounds of cocaine, and 42.70 pounds of fentanyl since the start of 2023. On Jan. 6 at the Ysleta Port of Entry,...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
KFOX 14
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
