El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Food Bank adds canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank put new canopy shading to its Mercado Food Distribution center at its main office. Since creating the Mercado during the pandemic, the food bank distributed food outdoors. The new canopy will give permanent shelter for distribution activities...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Nurses rally in El Paso for safer staffing, nurse-to-patient ratio standards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nurses from Las Palmas Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence participated in a rally for safer staffing Thursday. The rally outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus was one of several that were held across the country by members of the National Nurses United union and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Will a 4-day school week hurt or help students?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters, nurses and police officers do it. They work four days and then have three days off. At least 41 school districts in Texas are on four-day school weeks. Many smaller school districts are adopting this schedule. The San Elizario school district is the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX

