Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Kylie Jenner’s Spot at the Hidden Hills Kardashian Compound Is Taking Shape
Major headway is being made on the construction of Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home on the $15 million lot that the reality TV scion bought in May 2020, according to aerial photos acquired by The Sun. After being delayed due to the pandemic, construction on the vacant lot picked up in the tail end of 2021. This most recent bird’s-eye peek at the property reveals that foundations and beams are now laid out for the beauty mogul’s newest home.
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
Kylie Jenner Finally Shared Photos Of Her Son With Ex Travis Scott And He’s So Cute
11 months after giving birth to her son – her second child with ex boyfriend Travis Scott – Kylie Jenner has officially shared pictures of his face with the world! And he’s even cuter than we could have imagined! The 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul took to Instagram on January 21st to share a carousel of adorable images of her and the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper‘s baby boy who was born in February 2022, while also confirming that his official name is, drumroll please… Aire Webster!
Chris Brown mocked for ‘department store’ sized closet in his house: ‘This isn’t a flex’
Chris Brown revealed that he built a “department store” sized wardrobe in his house to store all of his clothing, but many fans were unimpressed with the size of his closet and more concerned with his organisation skills.The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on 25 January to show off his extensive clothing collection. “I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in the video. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”The “Kiss Kiss” singer panned his camera through a long hallway filled with racks of puffer jackets and T-shirts. At the end...
Gerard Piqué goes Instagram official with Clara Chia; Shakira fans bring the heat
Gerard Piqué is proving his loyalty and devotion to his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. It’s not official until it’s Instagram official! It’s been 14 days since Shakira broke the internet with her new song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” and the retired soccer player has responded to...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Fans Think Anya Taylor-Joy Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos
Could Anya Taylor-Joy have followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just three) and undergone one of the most popular treatments of the moment, i.e., buccal fat removal? Judging by some older pictures of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Nikki Bella Was 'Very Honest' with Husband Artem About Wearing Wedding Dress from John Cena Engagement
"That dress to me represented who I am," the WWE ambassador tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview Nikki Bella is getting real about telling her now-husband Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear a dress to their wedding she bought while engaged to ex John Cena. "I was very honest with Artem," Bella, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively about talking to Chigvintsev about wearing the dress. The dress discussion is captured in the premiere episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airing Thursday, Jan. 26 on E!. "I came to him...
Lauren London Wears A Cute Little Black Dress To ‘The Night Show’
Lauren London and Jonah Hill didn't start off on the right foot when they first met on the set of Netflix's 'You People.'
Harry Styles Ripped His Pants While Dancing At His Concert Last Night, And His Reaction Is Taking Me Out
It's a good thing he was wearing underwear.
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Speculate What Baby Girl Situation’s Name Might Be After Mike ‘The Situation’ Posts ‘It’s Happening’
'Jersey Shore' fans speculate about Baby Girl Situation's name while they wait for news of her arrival.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Is In Her Private Family Group Text After LA Earthquake: Photo
Kim Kardashian revealed who was in her private family group text — dubbed “OG’s Positive People” — as she shared a screenshot from a conversation after an earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. Initials for KJ, KJ, KJ, KK, RK and along with a Minnie Mouse image, could be seen — revealing that mom Kris Jenner, younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Khloe Kardashian, brother Rob and eldest sibling Kourtney (known to be a big Disney fan, hence the Minnie photo) were all included.
