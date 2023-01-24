FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020
Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
Man accused of killing woman dies at Angola while waiting to testify in alleged murder-for-hire plot
Livingston man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, officials say
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
EBRSO: 1 arrested following shooting on Southpark Drive
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0