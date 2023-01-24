Read full article on original website
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho Fish & Game Offering Several Upcoming Hunter Education Course Opportunities in the Clearwater Region
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game will soon offer several hunter education courses in the Clearwater Region. Some of the classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education. Between February and April, one course is scheduled to be held in Kamiah, one course will be offered in Genesee, and three courses will be offered in Lewiston.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned
LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
'Yes for CHS' Push for Voter Approval on new Clarkston High School Kicks-Off Next Week
CLARKSTON - Next week, the Yes for CHS Committee will begin their campaign supporting the Clarkston School District’s efforts to secure voter approval of a bond to complete the vision for Clarkston High School. Community members are invited to the campaign kickoff event, planned for 5:30 - 7:30 pm...
Area High School Students to Receive Free Help with Financial Aid Applications
WASHINGTON - Local area high school students and their families will soon have a new, free resource for help with their college financial aid applications. Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support in completing both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). These specialists meet with students in the high schools through scheduled appointments and other activities.
City of Lewiston Awaiting Test Results to Lift Boil Water Order
LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews drained the remaining water out of the affected reservoir Wednesday. Staff...
KLEWTV
KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture
During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
WSU Removing COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Most Students
PULLMAN - Washington State University will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning with the 2023 summer session. Current vaccine requirements will remain unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students. The decision to rescind the COVID-19 vaccinate mandate for the majority of students follows a recommendation from...
Idaho Fish and Game will host spring/summer Chinook salmon public meetings in February
Don’t miss this opportunity to attend one of five public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2023 spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages. During these meetings, FREE pizza and refreshments...
WSU Toxicologist Receives Award for Groundbreaking Research
PULLMAN - Washington State University Pharmaceutical Sciences Associate Professor John Clarke has been announced as this year's recipient of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Achievement Award. One of the highest honors given by the SOT, Clark receive the award for his significant contributions in research, service, and education to the...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Lewiston City Reservoir Rupture Update, January 25, 2023
LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews started draining the affected reservoir this morning and will be complete with this step by the end of the day.
WSU student found dead in dorm identified
PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Port Of Whitman County Agrees to buy Land for 'Job Creating' Development Days After Revealing Proposed Biodiesel Plant
PULLMAN - The Port of Whitman County Commissioners have agreed to purchase three parcels of land for a job-creating project. The commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday morning and voted unanimously to buy the land without providing any details about the project only stating that it will create jobs. The elected officials only informed the public that the land is on Wawawai Road and is being purchased for 3.8 million dollars. Port Spokeswoman Sarah Highfield and Executive Director Kara Riebold have failed to respond to multiple messages from Pullman Radio News for details about today’s land purchase.
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
Big Country News
