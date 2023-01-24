Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Saucisson owner works to make Slavic Village a cut above the rest
Chef Melissa Khoury opened her butcher shop and lunch spot Saucisson in Slavic Village in 2016, intent on helping catalyze a revival of a Cleveland neighborhood hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. Khoury’s vision of a bustling streetscape has yet to be realized, as her Fleet Avenue storefront remains surrounded...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
ideastream.org
All the vacant lots in Cleveland could cover 3 airports
When Alyssa Hernandez moved from Florida to Cleveland to become the city’s director of community development, she was told the city managed more than 18,000 vacant lots — places where houses and businesses stood when Cleveland had more people. Where she came from in Florida, vacant lots are...
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
Russell Wintner, owner and manager of Cleveland's iconic Memphis Kiddie Park, dies at age 70
CLEVELAND — Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of Memphis Kiddie Park, has passed away at the age of 70. Wintner, who is survived by his wife Elli and two children, died earlier this week at his winter home in Delray Beach, Florida. 3News spent time with Wintner last...
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
cleveland19.com
Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare. The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization. Each location will run...
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Construction begins on affordable housing in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positive changes are coming soon to Cleveland’s East Side with the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood getting the chance to rebuild. Friday kicked off the beginning of construction on Phase II of the Woodhill Homes project for the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The United States Department of Housing...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
Clevelanders For Public Transit Challenge City, Cuyahoga County Leaders: Go Carless for a Week
The seven-day test coincides with a rally on Public Square and calls for better funding for transit
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland Sold
Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton – Downtown Cleveland. The acquisition provides a strong footprint for the joint venture in the Downtown market and adds Hilton to their existing portfolio alongside Marriott and IHG brands. This is the 11th acquisition for the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management to above $100 million.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plane crash victims recalled as 'pillars' of community
Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz and Boruch Yosef Taub are being remembered by the Cleveland Jewish community as pillars of the community for their devotion to their families, community and the Torah. The two men were killed Jan. 19 in a plane crash in New York state shortly after takeoff from John...
Body camera footage shows Cleveland officer shoot man after hearing gunshots
The Cleveland Division of Police released body camera footage of a police sergeant shooting a man after witnessing gunfire while on duty sitting in his cruiser.
ideastream.org
Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train
Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
