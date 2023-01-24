ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

Saucisson owner works to make Slavic Village a cut above the rest

Chef Melissa Khoury opened her butcher shop and lunch spot Saucisson in Slavic Village in 2016, intent on helping catalyze a revival of a Cleveland neighborhood hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. Khoury’s vision of a bustling streetscape has yet to be realized, as her Fleet Avenue storefront remains surrounded...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

All the vacant lots in Cleveland could cover 3 airports

When Alyssa Hernandez moved from Florida to Cleveland to become the city’s director of community development, she was told the city managed more than 18,000 vacant lots — places where houses and businesses stood when Cleveland had more people. Where she came from in Florida, vacant lots are...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

GET YOUR TICKETS: 216 Day 2023

CLEVELAND!!! GET READY BECAUSE Z107.9 IS GEARING UP FOR THE 5TH ANNUAL 2-1-6 DAY……AND THIS YEAR WERE TAKING IT BACK….JOIN US THURSDAY FEB 16TH AT THE HOUSE OF BLUES FOR THE OFFICIAL 216 DAY THROWBACK THURSDAY CONCERT PRESENTED BY HENNESSY……FEATURING RAY JR, KING CHIP, AL FATZ, POOH GUTTA, YOUNG SHANK, TAE FROM DA 50, COREY BAPES, PREME, ERIKA KAYNE, LIL CRAY, BOSS BIRD AND MORE! TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW…..VISIT ZHIPHOPCLEVELAND.COM FOR MORE DETAILS…. IT’S 216 DAY IN THE LAND BROUGHT TO YOU BY HENNESSY… THE SPIRIT OF THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS. NEVER STOP. NEVER SETTLE. AND….Z107.9.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare. The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization. Each location will run...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
LAKEWOOD, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland Sold

Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton – Downtown Cleveland. The acquisition provides a strong footprint for the joint venture in the Downtown market and adds Hilton to their existing portfolio alongside Marriott and IHG brands. This is the 11th acquisition for the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management to above $100 million.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plane crash victims recalled as 'pillars' of community

Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz and Boruch Yosef Taub are being remembered by the Cleveland Jewish community as pillars of the community for their devotion to their families, community and the Torah. The two men were killed Jan. 19 in a plane crash in New York state shortly after takeoff from John...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train

Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
CLEVELAND, OH

