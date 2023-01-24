ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

California resident wins $247 million from October Mega Millions jackpot

By Iman Palm
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39l1FD_0kPuLziU00

While no Californian won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 14, one resident still took home some money.

Edward Lojewski bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $247 million at a 7-Eleven in San Jose. He and another winner from Florida split the October 2022 Mega Millions jackpot that was worth $494 million, a news release said.

Two California residents purchase Mega Millions tickets worth nearly $1 million each

Lojewski told the California Lottery that he had bought lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven, located at 1413 Kooser Road, every Friday to participate in the weekend drawings in hopes of hitting it big.

"I watched the news and saw the winning retailer and knew that was where I bought my tickets," Lojewski told the California Lottery. "As soon as I saw, I matched the first two numbers; I knew I won."

The newly minted millionaire plans to invest some of his winnings, donate to some charities, and take care of his family.

"I'm at the point in my life where I don't need toys. I have everything I need," he said. "I've been married a long time, but I love my wife more and more every day."

The 7-Eleven retailer that sold the winning ticket was given a $1 million bonus, a news release stated.

KRON4 News

