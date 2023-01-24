Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
W.Va. State Police say search warrant being served at Logan coffee shop
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they were at the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan serving a search warrant. Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling told Eyewitness News “there are multiple ongoing investigations into the things posted on social media over the weekend." This...
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Jeffrey Edwards, 46, of Daniels, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 24, 2022 law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Edwards’ residence in Daniels. Edwards admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine packaged in nine separate small bags, 1 gram of fentanyl and $958 found during the search. Edwards further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.
Pastor, wife in Wood County, West Virginia, plead guilty to unlawfully receiving pandemic unemployment benefits
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A pastor and his wife pleaded guilty on Friday to receiving thousands of dollars worth of pandemic unemployment benefits while employed. Court documents say Robert Notgrass, 51, was a pastor at a church in the Washington, West Virginia, area from Jan. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2020. The Department of […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
Woman Sentenced to Prison, Man Pleads Guilty After Raleigh County Drug Raid
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was sentenced today to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, encountered during the same incident, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023): Two lanes of Greenbrier Street are now back open. Crews on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say a portion of Greenbrier Street in Charleston is […]
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
Welfare check results in heaters being donated to someone in need
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A welfare check in Mingo County has resulted in two heaters being donated to one woman. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Joe Smith and Cpl. Williams responded to a welfare check and found that the woman living in the house had only one small heater to heat the entire home.
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
