ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Jeffrey Edwards, 46, of Daniels, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 24, 2022 law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Edwards’ residence in Daniels. Edwards admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine packaged in nine separate small bags, 1 gram of fentanyl and $958 found during the search. Edwards further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.
DANIELS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Experts say, these are the dirtiest spots in your home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Germs can hide in the some of the most unexpected places, and according to a new study, the spots in your kitchen you’d never think to clean, are likely covered in icky bacteria. We spoke with the Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman Sentenced to Prison, Man Pleads Guilty After Raleigh County Drug Raid

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was sentenced today to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, encountered during the same incident, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire

JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face

CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy