WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn L. Hayes: 92 of Watertown, New York, passed away January 23, 2023 peacefully at home with family by her side. Evelyn was born on December 14, 1930, in Indiana to Lucille Hill Daniels and Ralph Daniels. She grew up, attended school and lived in Watertown her entire life. Evelyn graduated from Watertown High School and worked for a brief period before marrying Thomas Hayes on September 22, 1951. Together, they built a home next to her mother and father and began to raise a family. Soon, her sisters Lillian Daniels Troup and Margaret Daniels Tederson built homes on the same street. It became a generation of family and cousins growing up together in a small-town environment.

