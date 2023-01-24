Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
wwnytv.com
3 vehicle crash in Clayton sends 2 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A three vehicle crash in the Town of Clayton sends two to the hospital. The crash occurred on County Route 9 around 6:30 Friday evening. Officials on scene say one person was pinned between two of the vehicles upon arrival. They say that weather added a challenge to the rescue, preventing air medical from being dispatch.
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
wwnytv.com
Shirley M. Kepner, 77, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Kepner, 77, longtime resident of Adams, died Thursday January 26, 2023 at her home where she had been under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Her complete obituary will follow next week. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home...
wwnytv.com
Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An informational picket is planned next week at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center to bring awareness to what nurses, and the New York State Nurses Association say is a much larger, national problem. With staffing shortages, nurses say caseloads are too high. “Nurses just have...
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
wwnytv.com
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s East Hills Apartments
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the East Hills Apartments off of Ohio Street. Multiple agencies were on scene including New York State Police, the City of Watertown Police Department, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force. One neighbor tells...
wwnytv.com
Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at River Hospital. Jeffrey was born in Syracuse June 2, 1968, son of Cecil and Lolly (Fitzgerald) Shaw. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On June 16, 2020 he married Patricia A. Basile in Alexandria Bay.
wwnytv.com
Evelyn L. Hayes, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn L. Hayes: 92 of Watertown, New York, passed away January 23, 2023 peacefully at home with family by her side. Evelyn was born on December 14, 1930, in Indiana to Lucille Hill Daniels and Ralph Daniels. She grew up, attended school and lived in Watertown her entire life. Evelyn graduated from Watertown High School and worked for a brief period before marrying Thomas Hayes on September 22, 1951. Together, they built a home next to her mother and father and began to raise a family. Soon, her sisters Lillian Daniels Troup and Margaret Daniels Tederson built homes on the same street. It became a generation of family and cousins growing up together in a small-town environment.
wwnytv.com
Frances Alyce Cole, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; daughters Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne LeGer, Oolawah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan Jackson, Dexter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers Gene and John McConnell.
wwnytv.com
Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, passed away at her home in Clayton January 23, 2023. Gretchen was born in Watertown November 15, 1963, daughter of James and Patricia (Shields) Jackson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was an office...
wwnytv.com
Colonial Laundromat in Watertown evacuated briefly after dryer catches fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Colonial Laundromat on Watertown’s State Street was evacuated after a dryer fire Friday evening. First Responders replied to a call of flames visible inside one of the machines and reported light smoke throughout the first floor of the building upon arrival. The second floor, a vacant residential unit.
wwnytv.com
City completes purchase of Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is now the owner of a golf course. City officials have closed on the controversy-laden deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club from Mike Lundy for $3.4 million. The sale was recorded in the Jefferson County clerk’s office Friday morning.
wwnytv.com
Olney floats idea of having Watertown buy private water district
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could a privately owned water district in the town of Watertown be run by the city of Watertown? It’s an idea floated by city council member Cliff Olney. Last week, 7 News reported that James Lettier wants to sell his water district,...
wwnytv.com
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg could choose new city manager Thursday night
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Council could hire a new city manager as lawmakers go into executive session Thursday night. 7 News has learned lawmakers have the list down to 3 people. None of the candidates is from the north country. One is from the Boston area and...
wwnytv.com
Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of CR-25, passed away at home, Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023. Born on March 20, 1952 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Leland F. and Jane M. Scott Cunningham and a 1970 graduate of Indian River Central Schools.
wwnytv.com
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
Comments / 0