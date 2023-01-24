Pilot, passenger uninjured as plane crashes into semi-truck, makes emergency landing on I-985

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News learned that a plane landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.

The small plane landed on Interstate 985 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The single-engine Piper PA-28 sat for hours in the northbound lanes of I-985, closing that side of the interstate during the evening rush hour.

The pilot and the passenger could walk away uninjured after the crash.

Traffic was able to move along the southbound lanes, according to a video sent back from NewsChopper 2.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields said the Interstate 85 onramp to I-985 Northbound had to be shut down so traffic could not get onto I-985.

Drivers spent hours in the northbound lane, sitting in traffic.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was LIVE on I-985 during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., where she spoke with witnesses.

Crystal Corona was driving in the opposite direction when she caught the aftermath of the crash on video. She couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“As we’re getting closer, I’m like...there’s a plane in the middle of the road. My mom was like, ‘how can there be a plane in the middle of the road?’” said Corona.

A flight map showed the plane’s route from when it left the Gwinnett County Airport to when it ended with the emergency landing on I-985.

At one point, the plane was surrounded by emergency vehicles and Hazmat units. The Hazmats units removed 10 gallons of fuel from the aircraft before it could be moved.

The cab of the plane appeared to be fully intact, but images sent back by NewsChopper 2 showed what appeared to be some damage to one of the wings.

A photo from a Channel 2 Action News viewer also showed what appeared to be an issue with the plane’s front wheel.

Around 6 p.m., crews began towing the plane off the interstate and onto an offramp along I-985.

The FAA said a pilot and passenger were on board the plane when it landed. The FAA and Gwinnett County Fire both said it appears there are no injuries.

Emergency officials are still investigating why the plane landed on the interstate.

