Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
‘Best Damn Band in the Land’ music director to speak in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dr. Christopher Hoch, director of athletic and marching bands at Ohio State University, is scheduled to speak in Cleveland about “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”. Hoch’s speech is at Windows on the River 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
ideastream.org
Saucisson owner works to make Slavic Village a cut above the rest
Chef Melissa Khoury opened her butcher shop and lunch spot Saucisson in Slavic Village in 2016, intent on helping catalyze a revival of a Cleveland neighborhood hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. Khoury’s vision of a bustling streetscape has yet to be realized, as her Fleet Avenue storefront remains surrounded...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
thelandcle.org
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
A Change of Course for Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls
The restaurant has reduced its focus on Mexican foods and broadened its menu
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
everydayakron.com
Whiskers & Wine Cat Lounge | Akron Small Business Feature
Nicole Farrell is opening a cat lounge called Whiskers & Wine in early 2023. Keep reading to learn from Nicole about the new addition to Downtown Akron. Join the Whiskers & Wine mailing list to get an exclusive invite to their launch party. Visit their website to learn more. What...
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
thelandcle.org
Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home
While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
Jet jewelry draws attention: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A mourning tribute to Prince Albert of England began in 1861. After his death, at Queen Victoria’s request, no colored jewelry was allowed at court until the 1880s. Everyone observed by wearing black – or jet -- accessories. The composition of jet artifacts actually dates...
Cleveland’s own ‘souper man’ carves out his place in niche restaurant world with the Souper Market chain
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Moore wandered a bit in his younger years. Self-admittedly, he “didn’t know what I wanted to do.”. He enrolled in art school, working in the restaurant industry to pay the rent. He started as a dishwasher, then bussed tables before finding his way into the kitchen, “where I just fell in love with the vibe and the fast pace of the whole thing.”
Journey's Journey: 2-year-old will visit all 63 national parks
Texas family, Valerie and Eric Castillo is on a journey to take their 2-year-old daughter Journey to explore all 63 national parks.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland Sold
Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, has acquired the Hampton Inn by Hilton – Downtown Cleveland. The acquisition provides a strong footprint for the joint venture in the Downtown market and adds Hilton to their existing portfolio alongside Marriott and IHG brands. This is the 11th acquisition for the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management to above $100 million.
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
