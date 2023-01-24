Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Bronx Native Set to Commit Saturday among OSU, Others
OSU is in the final group of contenders to secure a commitment from four-star Bronx native Elijah Moore, a 2024 shooting guard who on Saturday is expected to make his college decision. Moore is a top-100 talent considering OSU along with other finalists of Arkansas, Alabama, Syracuse and Miami. Syracuse...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez and Three Other Prospects, Ole Miss Transfer CB Davison Igbinosun to Visit OSU
Ohio State has hit the recruiting trail hard in the month of January, seemingly extending offers to new prospects left and right. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State offered four more players in the last 24 hours, with two coming in the 2024 cycle and two in the 2025 class. Among those offered include a highly-touted 2025 five-star cornerback, a talented four-star cornerback and four-star offensive tackle in 2024 and a rising in-state prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Greg McElroy Addresses Ryan Day Speculation
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came closer than any team in college football to beating eventual national champion Georgia in 2022. But amid speculation that Day faces significant pressure to win it all in 2023, Greg McElroy has decided to address the situation. Appearing on ...
Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff
A former Ohio State Buckeyes great joined the team’s coaching staff on Friday. Former linebacker James Laurinaitis, a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus, will coach on the Buckeyes’ staff in 2023. “Back to the Brotherhood,” the Buckeyes’ football Twitter account posted on Friday afternoon to great fanfare. Back to the Brotherhood 👀🌰 pic.twitter.com/ZC0TeWS8tC — Ohio Read more... The post Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Returning to Ohio State As Defensive Graduate Assistant
James Laurinaitis is returning to Ohio State. The former Buckeye linebacker is joining Ohio State’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant after one year in the same role at Notre Dame, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors on Friday. Laurinaitis will serve as an assistant linebackers coach, filling the role...
Eleven Warriors
Jake Diebler Says Ohio State’s Effort Against Illinois Was “Not Acceptable” And Zed Key’s Performance Has Been Impacted By Injuries
Chris Holtmann wasn’t pleased with Ohio State’s effort in practice leading up to Tuesday’s matchup with Illinois. It resulted in one of the Buckeyes’ worst performances of the season, as Ohio State trailed by 17 in the last few minutes on the road before cutting the Illini lead to nine at the final buzzer. Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler said Friday that practice has been better as the Buckeyes prepare for Saturday’s contest at Indiana, but only after some serious conversations took place behind closed doors.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
bvmsports.com
Devin Royal ready to ‘win a national title’ at Ohio State
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (BVM) – A little more than a year ago, Devin Royal wasn’t exactly on the national radar. However, a junior season in which he took a big step forward to average 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists changed things. “Going into it, I had bigger...
J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could give Ohio State football something not seen since Chase Young
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defense once thrived behind a single, lethal edge rusher whose presence either blew up plays or demanded special attention from opponents. Joey Bosa barely came off the field in 2014. He and Tyvis Powell played about three quarters of the team’s snaps...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
columbusmonthly.com
From the Editor: Why the Ohio State Presidency Might be the Worst Job in Columbus
The OSU president’s post requires business sense, diplomacy, political savvy and myriad other skills. As tenures in the office grows shorter, is it time to rethink the university’s top job?. Columbus Monthly. In two-and-a-half years, Kristina Johnson experienced a rise and fall for the ages. In 2021, she...
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
614now.com
This Columbus chef was named a semifinalist for the most prestigious awards in American cooking
In October of 2021, Chapman’s Eat Market was recognized as one of the top 50 restaurants in the country by the New York Times, and now a distinction that’s even more prestigious has been reeled in by the German Village Restaurant. B.J. Lieberman, head chef and co-owner of...
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 years
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Olentangy Local Schools District is retiring after 20 years with the district. The board of education will accept the “retirement resignation” of Superintendent Mark T. Raiff at its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement released by the district. Raiff started at the district as an assistant […]
25 Things You Should Know About Columbus, Ohio
The capital of the Buckeye State blends its quirky personality with an impressive political pedigree.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
One shot dead in South Central Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
columbusnavigator.com
Here’s Where to Get Girl Scout Cookies in Columbus
Let’s be honest: there isn’t much to look forward to at the end of January. Obviously, if you have a birthday or anniversary, or you just really love getting your W-2s, you probably already enjoy the end of January. But for the rest of us, we could all use a highlight. You know, something to help us get through the worst of winter. Thanks to the Girl Scouts, we’re all in luck.
Comments / 0