Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mail delivery resumes to previously impacted routes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Delivery has resumed in the south Meyers, North and South Upper Truckee neighborhoods and mail is no longer being held at the post office, officials said on Wednesday. The Postal Service said carriers are delivering to those locations daily. Carriers across the Tahoe Basin,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County seeking input on website redesign
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County on Thursday published a website survey for its residents to provide input on everything from how they prefer to receive information to what types of information are most important and useful, to the way the website looks and functions and many issues in between.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County supervisors to consider creation of Measure S oversight committee
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a two-part resolution to create a committee that will oversee the voter-approved Measure S and, if approved, would start the application process to select members. Measure S received more than 80% support in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Lake House hosts ‘Vine & Dine’ series
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House is inviting locals and visitors to experience “Vine & Dine,” an exclusive five-course pairing dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, presented by Executive Chef Jimi Nakamastu in a collaboration with Sommeliers Jeremiah Schwartz and Clifford Burr. This popular...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EAT This Week: Bistro at the Corner’s Chicken and Waffles
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. If...
