Tahoe Daily Tribune

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County seeking input on website redesign

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County on Thursday published a website survey for its residents to provide input on everything from how they prefer to receive information to what types of information are most important and useful, to the way the website looks and functions and many issues in between.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Lake House hosts ‘Vine & Dine’ series

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House is inviting locals and visitors to experience “Vine & Dine,” an exclusive five-course pairing dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, presented by Executive Chef Jimi Nakamastu in a collaboration with Sommeliers Jeremiah Schwartz and Clifford Burr. This popular...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

