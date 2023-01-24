ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

KSLA

Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Monster trucks are rolling into Bossier City this weekend!. On Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will feature six trucks, all rated best monster trucks in the country. You can expect donuts, car-smashing and competitions of speed and skill.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Donate blood. Get a free king cake.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off Carnival season with a special treat for blood donors. Those who donate blood at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor centers Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28 will receive a free large king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. Representatives with LifeShare say the need for blood in the community is high, but supply is critically low.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPCC to host animated film screening festival Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is hosting an animation screening festival soon. The animations that will be shown were created by animators from across the world. This is the first time this kind of animation screening will be hosted in Bossier City. “So you’re going...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

