Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission partnering with GCAC to host championship events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission has announced a three-year partnership with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference to host championship events in Shreveport!. From 2023 to 2025, Lee Hedges Stadium will be the home of these games. “This is about community and when you think about partnerships, we...
KSLA
Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Monster trucks are rolling into Bossier City this weekend!. On Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will feature six trucks, all rated best monster trucks in the country. You can expect donuts, car-smashing and competitions of speed and skill.
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
KSLA
Donate blood. Get a free king cake.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off Carnival season with a special treat for blood donors. Those who donate blood at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor centers Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28 will receive a free large king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. Representatives with LifeShare say the need for blood in the community is high, but supply is critically low.
KSLA
BPCC to host animated film screening festival Friday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is hosting an animation screening festival soon. The animations that will be shown were created by animators from across the world. This is the first time this kind of animation screening will be hosted in Bossier City. “So you’re going...
Comments / 0