SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off Carnival season with a special treat for blood donors. Those who donate blood at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor centers Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28 will receive a free large king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. Representatives with LifeShare say the need for blood in the community is high, but supply is critically low.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO