FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
KVAL
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency declares 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
KVAL
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
KVAL
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
KVAL
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
kezi.com
Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
KVAL
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
nbc16.com
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers to activate Saturday, on standby Sunday through Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With colder temperatures forecasted over the weekend and early next week, the Egan Warming Center is calling for all hands on deck as they expect an increase of guests needing their services. Warming Centers will open Saturday, January 28, they will remain on standby for...
KVAL
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
kezi.com
93-year-old crochets hundreds of hats for charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield families with kids in the hospital are getting a little extra help this winter season. The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield puts together care packages for families going through the impossible challenge of having a child hospitalized. In the most recent round of packages, there’s going to be a special gift from one Eugene resident.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kezi.com
Speeding driver arrested, charged with DUII
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman who had allegedly been going more than 100 miles per hour down Beltline Highway is facing a DUII charge after a Eugene Police Department officer caught up to her. According to the EPD, a traffic safety officer who was monitoring Beltline Highway near the Northwest...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
kezi.com
More student housing to begin construction near University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- University of Oregon students will soon have another option for places to live while they go to school. CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, announced that they have secured the land and construction financing for a new student housing complex to be built adjacent to the UO campus in Eugene at 754 east 13th Avenue. CRG says the development, which they call Chapter at Eugene, will be a 12-story, 302-bed complex with a mix of studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments featuring several upscale amenities.
