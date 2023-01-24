Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
Government Technology
CISA Offers Advice, Cybersecurity Resources for K-12
As K-12 schools and districts struggle against cyber attacks, a new report and toolkit aim to provide practical advice for reducing their risks. The report comes from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and recommends steps like adopting certain impactful security measures, seeking grants and low-cost solutions and connecting with cyber information-sharing organizations.
csengineermag.com
RINA enters US infrastructure market with acquisition of Patrick Engineering
RINA, the Inspection, Certification and Engineering consultancy multinational, has announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Patrick Engineering Ltd., the Chicago-based engineering consultancy company active in Infrastructure, Transport and Renewable Energy. With a turnover of approximately 82 million dollars and 340. employees in 19 offices mainly located in...
A DARPA for K–12? Omnibus Bill Includes Substantial New Funds for Education RD
Funding increases written into the recently passed $1.7 trillion federal omnibus package will provide a substantial jumpstart to education research and statistics this year — and could even evolve into an entity mirroring DARPA, the Pentagon’s storied research and development branch. The law, passed by bipartisan majorities and signed by President Biden in the closing […]
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
BetterLife Engages Canadian Healthcare Investment Firm, Aims For Clinical Trial Programs
The Vancouver-based company expects the agreement to help advance its clinical trial initiatives. Both the synthetic route and the end product are novel developments. BetterLife Pharma BETRF, a non-hallucinogenic psychedelics biotech company, has contracted Bloom Burton Securities Inc. for strategic advisory services. “Canada’s leading healthcare investment banking firm” holds “extensive...
Cannabis Operator Makes Extremely Difficult Decision To Lay Off 63 Employees For Expected Savings Of $7M, Spends ~$21M In The Process
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW announced the wind-down of all operations in Portugal as part of its ongoing restructuring initiatives. Under this restructuring plan, the company expects its Portuguese flower cultivation, post-harvest processes, and manufacturing activities to cease in full by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Pricing Platform Zafin Launches Transformation and Modernization Group
Zafin, which claims to be the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created “to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.”. The new unit will “accelerate Zafin’s momentum in the market as financial...
Government Technology
ParentSquare Buys Gabbart Communications for Public Engagement
By scooping up the website and content management business Gabbart Communications, ParentSquare adds new functions to its school communications software allowing teachers to post directly to school websites and social media channels, the company announced this week in a news release. ParentSquare’s software helps district administrators, school principals and teachers...
Why asset managers could be the unlikely heroes who drive social, cultural, and economic impact at scale
Asset managers control $126 trillion of assets. Here's why changing their industry could change the world, according to billionaire Robert F. Smith.
Vantage Data Centers Achieves Record Growth in 2022
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, continued its unprecedented growth in 2022, outperforming its previous record set in 2021. The company began developing four new campuses in Montreal, Berlin, Frankfurt and South Africa and opened 13 data centers across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, all supported by more than USD$3 billion of debt and equity financing raised throughout the year, including USD$368 million in green loans to advance sustainable developments in Quebec City, Canada, and Northern Virginia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005209/en/ Vantage’s first data center in Warsaw, Poland opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Government Technology
Study: Data Silos Hinder University Improvements
Today’s increasingly digitized universities have more than enough data to manage, ranging from administrative institutional data on faculty and students to research data, and everything in between. While the volume of data isn’t a problem, universities have trouble managing and sharing it effectively for daily operations and advancing research across fields, according to a recent study from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and MIT Press.
itechpost.com
How to Address the Biggest Challenges in IT Infrastructure Lifecycle Management
IT infrastructure lifecycle management is all about better understanding the true purpose of each element of your IT infrastructure, charting its optimal lifecycle, and eventually planning its end of life. There are big challenges in this field, including technical debt, business continuity, and keeping costs down, so how do you address them?
itsecuritywire.com
Numerous cybersecurity businesses have announced layoffs in the recent past
Over the past year, dozens of cybersecurity firms have announced staff reductions as part of organizational strategies, often as a result of the global economic slowdown. One of the newest announcements came from Sophos, which confirmed reports that it would be laying off 10% of its global workforce in mid-January. As the company shifts its emphasis to cybersecurity services, including managed detection and response, approximately 450 people are said to have lost their jobs.
Government Technology
University CIO: Collaboration, ‘Digital Adjacencies’ Key to Mission
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
NBCUniversal CEO: “We Are Always Looking for Bolt-On Acquisitions”
Will they or won’t they buy anything? And if so, what? With M&A speculation regularly swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast, the cable giant’s executive team was quizzed on its appetite for acquisitions during the company’s earnings conference call on Thursday. Comcast and NBCUniversal have in the past been mentioned as possible suitors of the likes of film libraries or other intellectual property, sports entertainment powerhouse WWE, parts of Walt Disney and, longer-term, maybe even the likes of Warner Bros. Discovery. More from The Hollywood ReporterBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp....
