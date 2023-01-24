Read full article on original website
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Parents forever losing their children's custody for failure to pay money spent by government on foster care
Child endangerment, abuse or abandonment are all grounds for having your parental rights terminated. At least that's what most people know about. In at least 12 states in the United States, failure to pay foster care bills is a good enough reason for losing your children's custody.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
AOL Corp
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. You can continue to work as long as you want, and you can still collect Social Security benefits. However, you should be aware that continuing to work after claiming Social Security benefits could reduce the amount that you receive, particularly if you have not yet reached full retirement age.
Senate committee advances bill that would allow handicap placards to be valid for lifetime of individual
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
newsnet5
Could a hair test help doctors diagnose autism at younger ages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 44 American children have autism and most kids aren't diagnosed until after symptoms show up around age 4. But scientists say the condition could be detected much earlier. Researchers in New York have developed a groundbreaking test to find...
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
Predicting when new drugs come to market in the United States has never been an exact science, but several drugs that could be approved in 2023 could have a significant impact on health for millions of people.
