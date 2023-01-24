ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
AOL Corp

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. You can continue to work as long as you want, and you can still collect Social Security benefits. However, you should be aware that continuing to work after claiming Social Security benefits could reduce the amount that you receive, particularly if you have not yet reached full retirement age.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses

A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnet5

Could a hair test help doctors diagnose autism at younger ages

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 44 American children have autism and most kids aren't diagnosed until after symptoms show up around age 4. But scientists say the condition could be detected much earlier. Researchers in New York have developed a groundbreaking test to find...

