Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel
Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Rupert Murdoch scraps plan to combine Fox and News Corp
Rupert Murdoch has scrapped his plan to combine Fox Corp and News Corp, a deal that would have reunited two halves of the media empire he split nearly a decade ago.
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
The two sides are offering competing narratives: either they simply failed to agree on a new contract or Newsmax is the latest scalp in the culture wars.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report
Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Newsmax is often the only place on cable to view Trump rallies, netting them millions of viewers. How many will need to go elsewhere?
Daily Beast
DirecTV Adds Another Right-Wing Network After Dumping Newsmax
Amid cries from Republicans that DirecTV is censoring conservative media by “de-platforming” Newsmax, the satellite provider announced on Thursday that it has added another fledgling right-wing network to its roster: The First, whose hosts include disgraced Fox News star Bill O’Reilly. To add insult to injury to...
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter
Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023.
Newsmax Ratings Compared to Vice Raises Questions About DirecTV Fairness
One reason Newsmax ceased to air on cable was low ratings but it has pointed to so-called liberal channels that retain a fee with even lower viewing figures.
Fox News contributor says outlet has ‘strong desire’ to move on from Trump
The countless headlines featuring the former president’s name could soon be coming to an end on Fox News, as contributor Mara Liasson said that she has “no doubt” the outlet wants to move on from Donald Trump.
‘CNN This Morning’ Executive Producer Out (Exclusive)
Just months after launch, “CNN This Morning” executive producer Eric Hall is leaving the top slot of the rebooted a.m. program hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. A network insider told TheWrap that during a meeting today the staff of “CNN This Morning” was informed...
Donald Trump Calls Newsmax Removal 'Disgusting' as He Loses Key Audience
The conservative news channel, which broadcasts the former president's political rallies live, has been removed from DirecTV over a pay dispute.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
The end of Big Tech's subscription addiction
Industry experts say usage-based pricing, or paying for only what you use, has gained ground. The market crash could make this even more popular.
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
nexttv.com
Newsmax IDs Its List of America's 23 'Liberal News Networks' -- Topped by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN ... and The Weather Channel?
As it rhetorically battles DirecTV in what has somehow become the Carriage War of the Century, Newsmax calls out the conservative bonafides of America's mainstream TV networks. Has Newsmax drifted so far right that even the most centrist channels look like they should be broadcast out of Berkley, Calif. with a hammer and sickle inserted into their logo?
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year
The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0