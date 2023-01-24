ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel

Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report

Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
Daily Beast

DirecTV Adds Another Right-Wing Network After Dumping Newsmax

Amid cries from Republicans that DirecTV is censoring conservative media by “de-platforming” Newsmax, the satellite provider announced on Thursday that it has added another fledgling right-wing network to its roster: The First, whose hosts include disgraced Fox News star Bill O’Reilly. To add insult to injury to...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter

Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
TheWrap

‘CNN This Morning’ Executive Producer Out (Exclusive)

Just months after launch, “CNN This Morning” executive producer Eric Hall is leaving the top slot of the rebooted a.m. program hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. A network insider told TheWrap that during a meeting today the staff of “CNN This Morning” was informed...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
NBC Chicago

10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase

Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
nexttv.com

Newsmax IDs Its List of America's 23 'Liberal News Networks' -- Topped by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN ... and The Weather Channel?

As it rhetorically battles DirecTV in what has somehow become the Carriage War of the Century, Newsmax calls out the conservative bonafides of America's mainstream TV networks. Has Newsmax drifted so far right that even the most centrist channels look like they should be broadcast out of Berkley, Calif. with a hammer and sickle inserted into their logo?
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

