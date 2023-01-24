Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Breaking: 49ers Player Was Arrested On Tuesday Morning
With the NFC Championship Game set for this weekend, 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He was released after posting bail, according to The Mercury News. The ...
49ers’ Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides update on DE Charles Omenihu after arrest
According to reports, a woman told police that her boyfriend (Omenihu) pushed her to the ground during an argument on Monday. The 25-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail later that day but posted bail. On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that they were "in the process of...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
iheart.com
Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26). Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, 25, is arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after police were called to his San Jose home, according to a department statement.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
49ers to let legal process play out after Omenihu’s arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was...
Billy Packer, 82, longtime Final Four basketball analyst, dies
Longtime college basketball commentator Billy Packer, the voice of the NCAA tournament for more than 30 years, died Thursday night. He was 82.
3 Key 49ers Players Did Not Practice Today
The San Francisco 49ers are a little banged up to start their practice week for the NFC Championship Game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced this afternoon that three of his team's most important offensive skill players--running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo ...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
Comments / 0