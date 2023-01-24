Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Snow helps Capital Region BOCES students learn construction trade
This week’s snow served as a lesson some students at the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Center could dig in to. The students are part of a construction program. They learn everything from maintenance skills to equipment operation, including using a plow, dozer and front-end loaders used to clear snow.
DWSD working to repair waterman breaks, broken fire hydrants
(CBS DETROIT) - Frigid temperatures are causing some problems for residents living in neighborhoods known for flooding.Although conditions are not too bad, the Detroit Department of Water and Sewerage is ramping up to get crews out on the job.District 7 on the west side is keeping crews from the DWSD busy.The area is prone for watermain breaks, but a new investment will help dry up the wet conditions. "Here in District 7, we have a $40 million project in far west Detroit, which is on the southwest side of the city over by Telegraph and Warren and the project is building two...
Comments / 0