(CBS DETROIT) - Frigid temperatures are causing some problems for residents living in neighborhoods known for flooding.Although conditions are not too bad, the Detroit Department of Water and Sewerage is ramping up to get crews out on the job.District 7 on the west side is keeping crews from the DWSD busy.The area is prone for watermain breaks, but a new investment will help dry up the wet conditions. "Here in District 7, we have a $40 million project in far west Detroit, which is on the southwest side of the city over by Telegraph and Warren and the project is building two...

DETROIT, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO