Tesla Touchscreens Could Get Physical Buttons Thanks to the Aftermarket
The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y might soon have the option of physical buttons and knobs to give owners tactile control over certain functions buried in the touchscreen. Rather than furiously tap and slide on climate settings or other features that have no business behind a screen, Tesla owners can look forward to an aftermarket accessory called the Ctrl-Bar that adds actual buttons to their screens. That is, if the crowdfunded input device can make it to production.
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Toyota Only Expects to Sell 10,000 bZ4Xs This Year
Last year, Toyota had to stop selling the electric bZ4X due to a minor problem where the wheels were at risk of falling off. You know. Just a typical new car quirk. That’s also a big reason the Japanese automaker only sold about 1,200 bZ4Xs in the entirety of 2022. But now that Toyota’s figured out a way to keep the wheels on its electric vehicle, 2023 is the year it will finally take on Tesla, right? Not exactly.
I'm Shocked to Report Tesla Cybertruck Mass Production Is Delayed Again
If you’ve been holding your breath since 2019 for a Tesla Cybertruck you need to think of your family and breathe; CEO Elon Musk announced in a call with investors Wednesday that volume production of the giant electric truck would likely only start in 2024. Musk, of course, loves...
Lithium Mining for EVs Could Destroy the Planet if We Don't Change Our Car-Centric Ways: Report
A study published Wednesday shows just how bad the environmental damage will be if the United States switches to EVs while maintaining our current lust for large, personal vehicles. It’s not good, and the only way to avert disaster, according to researchers, is for Americans to give up their super car-centric lifestyles for accessible mass transit, walkable cities, and robust battery recycling programs.
Alpina’s Most Powerful Car Ever Is a 200 MPH Wagon
For some reason I’ll never get my head around, most people would rather have a big, boxy SUV over a cool, sleek station wagon. It’s for that reason that car makers around the world stopped plowing their sporty ideas into cool wagons to focus on rugged utility vehicles instead. But now, German tuning company Alpina is out to show just how slick the station wagon can really be.
Elon Musk Says Upgrading Autopilot Hardware on Older Teslas Is 'Not Feasible'
Even if you order a brand new Tesla and pay the extra $15,000 to add the so-called Full Self-Driving Beta software, no Tesla is actually capable of self-driving. And that won’t change in the near future, either. Over-the-air updates may improve what current Teslas can already do, but upcoming hardware changes are still going to leave current owners behind.
A Suzuki Jimny EV Is Part of Suzuki's Plan for World Domination by 2030
The Suzuki Jimny may get a literal power boost as a fully-electric model by 2030 now that Suzuki is investing billions into electrification. After a relatively long period of uncertainty regarding its stance on EVs, Suzuki is earmarking nearly $35 billion to produce a lineup of five EV models that will go on sale in Europe by the end of the decade, and one of them could be a Jimny EV.
According to Bob: Don't Rush Out to Buy a New Car Just Yet
Yes, things are improving in the car market. But if you don't urgently need a car, you're better off waiting.
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Is Being Recalled Because Its Engine Shuts Off While Driving
Stellantis is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid Pacifica models that run the risk of stalling on the road due to a potential short circuit shutting off the minivan’s engine. This latest FCA recall applies to 67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models in the U.S., and another 9,000 of the minivans in markets abroad, according to Automotive News.
Consumer Reports Isn't So Impressed With Tesla's Autopilot Anymore
It wasn’t very long ago that Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system was about as good as it got compared to what other automakers had to offer. Even as recently as 2020, Consumer Reports ranked Autopilot second among all the systems it tested. But the fact that it was considered good compared to the competition at one point doesn’t mean other automakers can’t get better. And it seems they have.
Report Claims Toyota Plans To Sell a Sporty GRMN Prius
We certainly didn’t expect to love the new Prius. After all, it’s a Prius. But then Toyota went and revealed a shockingly good-looking design. Late last year, we got our first chance to drive it, and we were impressed. Just because the new Prius drives better than the old one doesn’t mean it’s actually fun to drive, though. But what if the folks behind the GR Corolla developed a version that’s legitimately sporty? It may sound farfetched, but it might just happen.
The 2022 Honda Accord Is as Great Now as It Ever Was
All good things must come to an end, and so we must say goodbye to the 10th-generation Honda Accord. When this car launched in 2017, it ushered in a new standard for midsize sedans. Hell, it even bumped up against some legit premium offerings, as well. Since then, the Accord’s...
Akio Toyoda May Have Lost the Job Title, But He's Still the Guy
Nobody thinks Akio Toyoda won’t be an active participant in Toyota’s future, Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt to curb existing electric vehicle tax credits has hit a predictable snag, and Ford can’t ignore Formula 1 any longer. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 27, 2023.
The Porsche Vision 357 Concept Is Proud to Be a Dinosaur
There’s a lot to unpack about the Porsche Vision 357 concept, but the coolest detail is an unexpected bit of whimsy: cartoon dinosaur stickers on either side of the concept car. It’s a clever nod to the fact that, despite looking all new and futuristic, the Vision 357 is all about celebrating Porsche’s past.
Audi’s Activesphere Concept Is for a Future Where We Don’t Need Roads
To most people, a sphere is just something that’s good for throwing through hoops, kicking round a field or sitting inside while you barrel down the side of a hill. But for German automaker Audi, a sphere is so much more: it’s an electric autonomous vehicle that can tackle any setting. That’s why it’s been gradually unveiling four Spheres concept cars, culminating with this off-road Activesphere model.
What Car Do You Want, But Would Ruin You Financially?
One of the great things about being a car enthusiast is having the ability to recognize a car for being a good or terrible buy. But that can also be the curse of this enthusiast life as well. This job requires us to look at cars all day, and because this is Jalopnik, we also continue to look at them after hours. It also means we’re constantly tempted by purchasing cars we know better than to buy—the allure of a cheap fun or cheap performance car can be just too strong to ignore.
The Tesla Model Y Is $500 More Than When It Was $13,000 Less
A couple weeks ago, Tesla dropped the price of its Model Y in the U.S. by $13,000, probably in part because they are worried about demand, though also because the IRS deemed the Model Y a car. That meant the Model Y wouldn’t qualify for tax incentives because its old price was over the $55,000 limit, but its new price, $52,990, would qualify. Now Tesla has changed the Model Y’s starting price again, to $53,490, without explanation.
Ford Recalls 462,000 Cars for Broken Rear-View Cameras
For the past four years, backup cameras have been mandatory for new cars in the United States. Yet, despite years of practice, it seems automakers still haven’t quite perfected the art of “showing images from a camera that is behind you.” Case in point: Yet another backup camera recall.
I Salute Akio Toyoda, Who Knew He Could Do This and Still Have Fun
Akio Toyoda, who served as president of Toyota for the last 13 years before announcing on Thursday his plan to step down, always seemed a little too good to be true. The grandson of Toyota’s founder, he nonetheless seemed to genuinely enjoy making cars and driving them, which is not a job requirement for being a car executive, though it helps.
