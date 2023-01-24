Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
CBS Sports
Nikola Jokic sitting out vs. Bucks and Giannis is latest example of why NBA should shorten the schedule
During a full slate of NBA games Wednesday night, there was only one matchup that had the potential to feature two players who have both won back-to-back MVPs. It was neither of the nationally televised games, though both of those matchups had their own built-in storylines as part of the league's "Rivals Week." It was the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the two players who have combined to win the last four MVP awards were set to face off. But with the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn't play, neither did Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 107-99 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James completely ignored Patrick Beverley and fans are speculating about the future of the point guard.
Celtics-Lakers Rivalry: Boston’s Miraculous Comeback Shifts the 2008 NBA Finals
In 2008, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers met in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1987. Boston’s lineup included newcomers Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, giving the Celtics a makeover that helped them to an NBA-best 66 victories. The Lakers’ 57 wins were tops in...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't return Thursday
Doncic (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic picked up a left ankle sprain three minutes into Thursday's matchup with Phoenix and he won't return, finishing with only one rebound. Expect Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to all see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest. The severity of Doncic's ankle injury is uncertain at this point.
CBS Sports
Why Jordan Poole's shot that led to Stephen Curry's ejection in Warriors-Grizzlies wasn't that bad
Jordan Poole had himself an eventful 80 seconds to close the Warriors' wild win over Memphis on Wednesday night. After attempting a somewhat ill-advised 3-pointer that irked Stephen Curry to the point the Warriors star hurled his mouthpiece into the stands, which led to his being ejected, Poole redeemed himself by producing the game-winning layup off a baseline out-of-bounds play as Golden State escaped with a 122-120 victory.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday
Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Comes off bench once again
Middleton chipped in 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets. Middleton has played exactly 15 minutes in his two games since returning to action, scoring a combined 18 points while going 6-for-15 from the field in that span. He's going to be eased back into action, and his fantasy value should begin to increase when -- and not if -- he returns to the starting unit, as Pat Connaughton has been starting at small forward over him.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Rubio played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled five points (2-7 FG), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over the Rockets. However, the veteran forward is coming off a lengthy rehab following ACL surgery and will take the second night of Cleveland's back-to-back set off to rest his left knee. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest, so it looks like Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will operate as the Cavaliers' starting backcourt, while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman could see increased roles off the bench.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report
Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Out indefinitely
Nyquist (upper body) is being termed as out indefinitely by the Blue Jackets. Nyquist logged just 3:33 of ice time before exiting Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton because of the injury. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 contests while averaging 17:48 of ice time in 2022-23. With Nyquist unavailable, Emil Bemstrom, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, is projected to draw back into the lineup Friday versus Vancouver.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win
Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Antonio Callaway: Lands future deal
Dallas signed Callaway to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Callaway reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs at the end of August, and after clearing the knee injury, he latched on with the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-November. He was never elevated during the regular season and hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since 2020, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around Dallas' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
Comments / 0