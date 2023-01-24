Read full article on original website
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session. It breaks with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters. The Republican governor is a potential 2024 White House contender. She has granted numerous TV interviews to national outlets. But in her home state Capitol, she has not personally taken questions from reporters.
Student groups show support for Minnesota college president
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some student leaders at a Minnesota college where a lesson on Islamic art included a painting of the Prophet Muhammad are supporting the embattled president. The students wrote in a letter on Hamline University’s student news site that they do not want school President Fayneese Miller to resign. This after the faculty voted to call for Miller’s resignation for violating their academic freedom. It all started when a Muslim student said seeing the artwork violated her religious beliefs. Miller dismissed the teacher. Some student leaders say the faculty are making the president a scapegoat for larger problems at the school in St. Paul.
Democratic Arizona governor to keep migrant busing program
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is defending her decision to continue her Republican predecessor’s program to transport migrants out of border communities. Hobbs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic published Wednesday that her focus is on ensuring that the state’s continued payment of migrants’ travel costs is “efficient and humane” and not a political stunt. The program began in May under then-Gov. Doug Ducey and has expanded from using buses to include the option of air travel aboard a 737 aircraft. Hobbs said her focus differs from that of Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, who have transported migrants to Democratic-run cities to make a political point.
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to push forward a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras and artificial intelligence technology to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill was approved by a Senate committee Thursday, and comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will move to the state Senate Appropriations Committee next.
Juror’s COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker’s corruption trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is temporarily paused after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black halted proceedings Wednesday for the remainder of this week. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, are charged with conspiracy to participate in a $60 million racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Current CDC guidelines call for those who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate for five days and wear a high-quality mask through Day 10.
Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip’s conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
Wyoming crypto bank’s Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership. The decision deals a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto were looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank’s application as a bellwether. Approval would have meant access to Federal Reserve services including its electronic payments system. The denial announced Friday adds to doubts about crypto banking’s viability. The Federal Reserve Board says in a statement that the crypto bank would’ve been risky for depositors. Custodia CEO Caitlin Long denies that, saying in a statement that the application went “above and beyond all requirements.”
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
Hearing set on competency of Colorado store shooting suspect
DENVER (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial. Court proceedings against 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa have been paused for more than a year after a judge found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment. Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts for endangering the lives of 26 other people.
Spokane seeks exemption from emissions cap-and-trade program for Waste to Energy facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – A law enacted by the Washington State Legislature in 2021 creates a “cap and trade program” for the state’s largest polluters, with the goal of decreasing the number of emissions released into the atmosphere over time. The City of Spokane could end up...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s chief medical examiner has positively identified the body of a child found earlier this month as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made the announcement on social media Thursday. The girl was reported missing Jan. 10 when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home where she lived with Ivon Adams III and his wife, Alysia Adams. Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and returned to Oklahoma. Alysia Adams is charged with two counts of child neglect. The bureau says it will not have additional comment on the case due to a gag order.
‘Aryan Circle’ members imprisoned for trying to kill inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people who were allegedly members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate at a Mississippi prison. Federal prosecutors say that in 2017 Aaron Rentfrow stabbed someone to earn membership into the Aryan Circle gang. William Glenn Chunn was one of the gang’s five highest-ranking leaders and was accused of ordering the attack because he believed the victim was homosexual. Prosecutors say the Aryan Circle is a “race-based and violent prison gang.”
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail. The Pasadena man was behind the wheel of a Tesla sedan that went over the cliff at Devils Slide on Jan. 2. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle, but the California Highway Patrol later arrested Patel, saying investigators had cause to believe the plunge was an intentional act.
