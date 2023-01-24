Read full article on original website
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, January 26th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate have approved a bill to set a $1 million cap on non-economic, so-called pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. Governor Reynolds says it's one of her legislative priorities. Sandra Conlin, a lobbyist for the Iowa Hospital Association, says the industry is in crisis after last spring's 97-million dollar jury verdict in a medical malpractice claim against a doctor and a hospital in Iowa City. Conlin says there are significant rate increases in medical malpractice insurance and lawsuits are being settled for higher amounts. Chip Baltimore, a lobbyist for Trial Lawyers for Justice, says 97 million dollars isn't egregious for the family of the baby boy who will require 24/7 medical care his entire life after his skull was crushed. Baltimore, a former legislator, says his fellow Republicans who say every single life at every stage is priceless are about to put a very small price tag on life. The bill has cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with the support of 11 Republicans.
‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs
TOPEKA — Lawmakers and education officials sparred for more than two hours Wednesday over a proposal to expand a private school tax credit originally billed as a way to serve low-income Kansas students. Education officials and Democrats criticized House Bill 2048 during a tense, jampacked House K-12 Education Budget...
'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year
The police chiefs of two of Nebraska's three largest law enforcement agencies testified in opposition to Sen. Tom Brewer's latest "constitutional carry" bill, while dozens of residents traveled as long as four hours to the Capitol to support the proposal during a hearing that lasted more than four hours Thursday.
Poll shows Beshear up big against likely Kentucky GOP candidates
(The Center Square) – While there are still more than nine months before the 2023 election, a poll released Thursday showed Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would fare well against potential Republican challengers. The Mason-Dixon poll found the Democratic leader enjoys a 61% approval rating. That’s up slightly from last...
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state's gun and...
As Republicans tout Parole Board report, some Democrats see ‘a whole lot of nothing’
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, looks out over the chamber from the dais. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury) The top Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates said Thursday that the GOP is considering “every possibility” in response to a new investigative report alleging systemic violations of law and state policy at the Virginia Parole Board under the watch of a former leader who’s now a sitting judge.
Washington, DC to 'Let the Good Times Roll'
WASHINGTON - Louisianans are getting ready to "Let the Good Times Roll" this weekend in the nation’s capital. It’s Mardi Gras time in Washington and the big event is Saturday night when thousands will attend the ball and indoor parade at the host hotel, the Washington Hilton. It's the state’s premier event that brings Louisiana’s business community together with Washington politicians.
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
AFC encourages landowners to submit financial relief requests
For landowners affected by the recent tornado, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) said there may be a way to help. The AFC put out a press release on Jan. 23 stating timber owners that were affected by the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for financial relief. For the financial...
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
3 named SC's Chef ambassadors for 2023
COLUMBIA — Three chefs were appointed South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made the announcement on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. “We're proud to have these three outstanding...
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ
VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
