Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys slammed for ‘throwing Dak Prescott under bus’ after playoff shocker

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE Dallas Cowboys' promising season came to a screeching halt last week thanks to the San Francisco 49ers.

A 19-12 defeat at the hands of the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs ended Dallas's Super Bowl hopes for another season.

Prescott took the blame for his interceptions post-game Credit: AP
He is now 2-4 in the playoffs Credit: AP

One of the biggest storylines to have emerged from this latest disappointing playoff run was the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, who has faced heavy criticism since the game.

Prescott threw for 206 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions to end a season in which he led the league in interceptions with fifteen, tied with Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills - who played three more games than the Cowboys star.

Following their loss, the Cowboys published an article on the loss, accompanied by a caption on Twitter that has divided opinions on social media.

The caption reads: "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds."

This blunt assessment of their star quarterback's performance on this public platform has garnered 16.6million views on Twitter and just shy of 7,700 quote retweets.

Members of the media, as well as current and former players, have come out against this public criticism of Prescott, with former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy stating: "Yall bogus as heck for this man.

"Dude give his all and just want to win. Singling him out is some bs.

"He your starting QB. Idc what your protocol or whatever you want to call it is. You don’t do this to your players. EVER!! The world can bash him, YOU DONT.

"Protect your players!!"

Retired former All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman also weighed in, commenting: "D**n this is cold, it’s ok for the fans and outside media to do this but never from the home team."

While reporter Crissy Froyd said: "I’m all for transparency, but there’s nothing right about throwing your own quarterback under the bus from the official team Twitter account."

However, according to Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher, this tweet was not a signal of any ongoing controversies within the Cowboys.

He wrote: "Totally understandable why everybody isn’t aware of this, but… no #Cowboys controversy here.

"#JerryJones long-standing policy to let http://dallascowboys.com do journalism… which it does well."

Whether or not the Cowboys were right to post this caption is arguably subjective.

And while he has yet to address the controversial tweet, Prescott did criticize his own play after the loss, admitting it was disappointing.

When it came to discussing his interceptions, Prescott took the blame, saying they were "100 percent on me."

With Prescott heading into the last year of his contract, team owner Jerry Jones will have to decide sooner or later if he believes the former fourth-round pick can be the guy to push them to the next stage of the playoffs in years to come.

Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler Credit: Reuters
Jones has to decide whether or not Prescott should remain their starter in the long term, as his contract nears its end Credit: Getty

