Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: clouds and rain on the way this weekend with above average temps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday is looking cloudy and Sunday will be wet. On the bright side, temperatures will be above average. A deep, low-pressure center is moving across northern Lake Superior this afternoon with gusty winds from Ohio to Minnesota. As it drags a front through Ohio tonight, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Looking back at the Blizzard of 1978

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio was covered in snow on Wednesday morning, but on that day 45 years before, the Buckeye State was covered by a different kind of snowstorm- A deadly severe blizzard. In January and February of 1978, a series of three storms covered the northwest...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

As snow melts, experts offer tips to prevent a flooded basement

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — When the snow melts and the rain pours, Courtney Johnson never wants to relive a flooded basement. "It's expensive to replace," Johnson said. "We've spent multiple thousands of dollars to make our basement secure now so that we don't have to worry about it," Johnson...
ASHVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus to host U.S. Figure Skating Championships for first time in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time in 2024. The championships will take place Jan. 22-24, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. "We are excited to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and High-Performance Development Camp to Columbus for the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

