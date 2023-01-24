Effective: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO