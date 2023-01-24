ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU ranked 20th in ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU softball for the 17th straight season is ranked in the ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Tigers come in at No. 20 and join eight other Southeastern Conference teams. The Tigers will play 20 games against eight ranked teams this season including the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra “$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Glen Cage - Central RB

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The second player featured on the list of finalists for the Warrick Dunn Award is the area’s leading rusher during the regular season and he played for Dunn’s first coach in high school, Sid Edwards. Central’s Glen Cage narrowly missed making the playoffs and...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. Brooks was standing in a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are still a lot of questions about exactly what happened and how a night of underage drinking ended with LSU student Madison Brooks dead. She allegedly left Reggie’s Bar with a group of men for a ride home. During that ride, she had a sexual encounter with two of those men and then was dropped off at the entrance of a neighborhood where she was eventually hit by another car along Burbank Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Vets invited to attend open house at La. Veterans Home

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans living in the Bayou State. They’re invited to attend an open house at the Louisiana Veterans Home on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB

APSO searching for missing man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police said Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, has not been heard from or seen by his family since Thursday, Jan. 19. Anyone with information please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 teachers honored with $25K awards for strides in student literacy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Educators in Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish have been honored with the Milken Educator Award for strides in student literacy. The $25,000 awards went to both first-grade teacher Elise Frederic, and fifth-grade teacher Dereka Duncan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Every year, it gets presented to around 40 K-12 educators across the United States, who make a profound difference for students, colleagues, and communities.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek upgraded first-degree rape charges against men arrested after an alleged sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death hours later. Stuart Theriot, a felony prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, revealed that information in bond hearings for the three men Tuesday, Jan. 24. He also added he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects arrested for the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is now facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate alleged incident that took place in Walker in 2020. Detectives with the Walker Police Department issued an...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

