Plymouth, IN

22 WSBT

Annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show is back this weekend. It started Friday and goes through Sunday. You can stop by the South Bend Century Center until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Community looks to restore historic building in White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A community effort is underway to try to restore an historic building in St. Joseph County Michigan. The Union Hall Block Building in White Pigeon dates back to the mid-1800s. WSBT 22 photojournalist Ian Sindell shows where the work stands now.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
22 WSBT

Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

All focus is on a snowy Wednesday

The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Coloma Kindness Club shares positivity with fellow students

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT 22) — Students at Coloma Intermediate are spreading kindness throughout the school. Members of the Kindness Club at Coloma are making kindness cards to be given to others. The students are encouraged to give these notes to fellow Comets who could use a positive thought or...
COLOMA, MI
22 WSBT

Plows work on clearing roads in Elkhart County

Snow is coming down in Elkhart County and plows are still working on clearing roads. Driving conditions are not ideal and dispatch is reporting accidents. People who stayed home have been clearing snow throughout the day. Some people were getting creative to clear out mother nature’s mess. Road conditions...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs. Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford, 28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. After arresting Pickford, Marshall County...
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment

Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

