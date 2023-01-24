Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
22 WSBT
Annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show is back this weekend. It started Friday and goes through Sunday. You can stop by the South Bend Century Center until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open at...
22 WSBT
Community looks to restore historic building in White Pigeon
WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A community effort is underway to try to restore an historic building in St. Joseph County Michigan. The Union Hall Block Building in White Pigeon dates back to the mid-1800s. WSBT 22 photojournalist Ian Sindell shows where the work stands now.
22 WSBT
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
22 WSBT
Local non-profits receive $860,000 in donations from Four Winds Casinos, Pokagon Band
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos donated $860,000 dollars to local non-profits today. Eight non-profits received at least $20,000 dollars each. And South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts received $445,000 to put towards the renovation of Howard Park. They say...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
22 WSBT
Coloma Kindness Club shares positivity with fellow students
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT 22) — Students at Coloma Intermediate are spreading kindness throughout the school. Members of the Kindness Club at Coloma are making kindness cards to be given to others. The students are encouraged to give these notes to fellow Comets who could use a positive thought or...
22 WSBT
Plows work on clearing roads in Elkhart County
Snow is coming down in Elkhart County and plows are still working on clearing roads. Driving conditions are not ideal and dispatch is reporting accidents. People who stayed home have been clearing snow throughout the day. Some people were getting creative to clear out mother nature’s mess. Road conditions...
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs. Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford, 28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. After arresting Pickford, Marshall County...
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
WNDU
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
22 WSBT
Update: South Bend Cubs owner says new field plans could bring in more fans
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The home of the South Bend Cubs is hoping to get millions in funding for major improvements. Four Winds Field, already named the Best High-A Ballpark, has plans for multiple new additions. The legislation could also benefit city owned facilities, like the Morris Performing...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
WNDU
Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
22 WSBT
Gov. Whitmer announces plan for universal Pre-K, local superintendents react
A proposal for free pre-K for kids in Michigan. Governor Whitmer addressed this in her State of the State speech last evening. This plan would create a unique opportunity in Michigan. If approved, Michigan would join several other states that already have universal pre-K. Superintendents in our area sound like...
Comments / 0